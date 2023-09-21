ADVERTISEMENT
Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senator Abbo assured Mohbad’s mother of protection and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his demise.

Mohbad, Naira Marley

She made the call when Senator Elisha Abbo, Chairman, House Committee on Committee on Entertainment Economy, and Nollywood actresses, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo, paid the family a condolence visit in Lagos on Thursday.

Aloba, who spoke in Yoruba Language, alleged that Naira Marley, the owner of the Marlian Record label, is connected to her son’s death.

She also called for assistance in investigating the matter further.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 27-year-old Mohbad was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian Records and left the label in 2022.

She said that her late son had always complained about serious threats to his life by Naira Marley and some other individuals.

In tears, Aloba said “I know my son, he told me that Naira Marley usually threatened him. Please Nigerians help me to look for him; please have mercy on me; that is all you can do for me.

“I cannot singlehandedly fish him out. Also, he told me the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) gave him some water in a bottle to drink some time ago. Help me, please.

“My son was always beaten. Even though he was mentioning Sam Larry, l don’t know them. They enslaved my son.

“He was always telling me to guide him so he would not be killed, these were all he was saying until they finally killed him. Please help me.”

Speaking, Abbo assured Mohbad’s mother of protection and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his demise.

He also pledged to spearhead the campaign for a Creative Economy Commission.

He said the Commission aims to address conflicts within the creative industry, including disputes related to record labels and artist contracts.

“It will also help in preventing situations where individuals resort to self-help,” Abbo said.

NAN reports that the Police Command in Lagos State on Thursday announced that it has completed the exhumation of the body of Mohbad to conduct an autopsy as part of further investigation into his death.

