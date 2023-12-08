ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Late Alaafin’s son, AbdulFatai Adeyemi, dies hours to 47th birthday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeyemi was brought to the hospital around 12:05am on Friday and died at exactly 3:50am.

Prince AbdulFatai Adeyemi [National Insight]
Prince AbdulFatai Adeyemi [National Insight]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyemi, popularly known as D-Gov, died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, in the early hours of Friday. NAN also reports that the Oyo prince, who was the immediate past Chairman of Oyo State Local Government Pension Board, died few hours to his 47th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Public Relations Officer of UCH, Mrs Funmilayo Adetuyibi, confirmed the death of the late Alaafin’s son, saying that he died at the hospital on Friday morning. Adetuyibi told NAN that AbdulFatai was brought to the hospital around 12:05am on Friday and died at exactly 3:50am.

She, however, declined when asked about the disease that the late Oyo prince was suffering from which eventually resulted in his death.

“I can’t disclose his diagnosis or what killed him because it is against our professional ethics,” the UCH spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another source from UCH also spoke about the death of the late Alaafin’s son.

“Fatai Bayo adeyemi, one-time Secretary of Atiba Local Government, died this morning (Friday). He was married with children. He was reported very ill sometime last year but survived,” the source said.

NAN reports that AbdulFatai had contested the House of Representatives seat in Oyo Federal Constituency on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019. He, however, lost to his brother, Prince Akeem Adeyemi, popularly known as Skimeh, of All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADVERTISEMENT

AbdulFatai’s death, it was gathered, has thrown the family of the late Oba Adeyemi and the ancient town of Oyo into mourning.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps reject CBN, Customs representatives, demand Head's appearance for budget defense

Reps reject CBN, Customs representatives, demand Head's appearance for budget defense

Sheikh Gumi believes Kaduna village bombing was intentional

Sheikh Gumi believes Kaduna village bombing was intentional

FG inaugurates ₦2.8bn TETFund projects in Nnamdi Azikiwe university

FG inaugurates ₦2.8bn TETFund projects in Nnamdi Azikiwe university

Chowdeck, Shoprite partner to provide quick, easy online shopping across Nigeria

Chowdeck, Shoprite partner to provide quick, easy online shopping across Nigeria

EFCC arraigns man for allegedly defrauding Sterling Bank of $39,554

EFCC arraigns man for allegedly defrauding Sterling Bank of $39,554

NEMA donates relief materials to victims of Tudun Biri bombings

NEMA donates relief materials to victims of Tudun Biri bombings

Late Alaafin’s son, AbdulFatai Adeyemi, dies hours to 47th birthday

Late Alaafin’s son, AbdulFatai Adeyemi, dies hours to 47th birthday

Canada increases proof of funds for international students by 100%

Canada increases proof of funds for international students by 100%

Jigawa Government approves ₦173m for solar project at Dutse hospital

Jigawa Government approves ₦173m for solar project at Dutse hospital

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kogi assembly (TribuneOnline)

Kogi Assembly gives December 30 ultimatum to Education ministry over ₦497.3m WAEC fees

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai at the Kaduna State Assembly to present the 2021 Budget. [Twitter/@GovKaduna]

Kaduna NASS legislator provides free medical surgeries to 600 people

File Photo: NAF Helicopter. [Channels TV]

Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashlands in Rivers