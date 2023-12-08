Late Alaafin’s son, AbdulFatai Adeyemi, dies hours to 47th birthday

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyemi, popularly known as D-Gov, died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, in the early hours of Friday. NAN also reports that the Oyo prince, who was the immediate past Chairman of Oyo State Local Government Pension Board, died few hours to his 47th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Public Relations Officer of UCH, Mrs Funmilayo Adetuyibi, confirmed the death of the late Alaafin’s son, saying that he died at the hospital on Friday morning. Adetuyibi told NAN that AbdulFatai was brought to the hospital around 12:05am on Friday and died at exactly 3:50am.

She, however, declined when asked about the disease that the late Oyo prince was suffering from which eventually resulted in his death.

“I can’t disclose his diagnosis or what killed him because it is against our professional ethics,” the UCH spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another source from UCH also spoke about the death of the late Alaafin’s son.

“Fatai Bayo adeyemi, one-time Secretary of Atiba Local Government, died this morning (Friday). He was married with children. He was reported very ill sometime last year but survived,” the source said.

NAN reports that AbdulFatai had contested the House of Representatives seat in Oyo Federal Constituency on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019. He, however, lost to his brother, Prince Akeem Adeyemi, popularly known as Skimeh, of All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADVERTISEMENT