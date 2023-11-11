LASWA suspends Ikorodu ferry service, offers alternative terminals

The management of LASWA, in a statement in Lagos on Saturday, said that the ferry operations at the Ikorodu terminal were suspended until further notice.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding during this temporary closure.

” Passengers and operators are advised not to attempt to access or utilise the waterways through the Ikorodu Terminal during this period for their safety.

” LASWA will immediately be working with EQUUS to continue to look into how to get rid of the water hyacinth along the Ikorodu Terminal.

“We have recently opened the Ibeshe Terminal and also just co-operated with the Nigerian Navy and Association of Boat Operators Ikorodu Division to temporarily utilise the Majidun Jetty.

“The Ibeshe Terminal and Majidun Jetty are open for use as alternatives during this period.

We also intend to open another Jetty shortly in the Ikorodu axis before the end of the year,” LASWA management said.