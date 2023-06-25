ADVERTISEMENT
LASU's renowned Mass Com Prof, Lai Oso dies in ghastly accident

Nurudeen Shotayo

Oso died in a fatal accident on Saturday evening.

Prof. Lai Oso.
Prof. Lai Oso.

Oso reportedly died in a ghastly auto accident that happened on the evening of Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The fatal crash occurred as Oso was travelling back to Lagos from Delta State, where he had gone to serve as an external examiner at Delta State University (DELSU), Abaraka.

Confirming his death on Sunday, June 25, 2023, the Dean, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, LASU, Professor Sunday Olayinka Alawode in a broadcast message described Oso's unexpected death as a rude shock.

Alawode wrote, “Good morning family. I am constrained to inform us of the involvement of Professor Muraino Olayiwola OSO, (we all fondly called Baba Lai Oso) in a ghastly auto accident which claimed his life yesterday 24th June 2023.

“It’s a rude shock to all of us even as we commiserate with Mummy Oso, the children and his entire family, the Communication family worldwide, LASU Community and all others.

“Baba, your sudden exit is painful, but we rest in the comfort that you have gone to be with the Lord. Rest in Peace. Adieu Baba of the Communication family.”

Until his death, the 67-year-old was a Professor at the Mass Communication School of Communication, Lagos State University. He had previously served as the Dean of the school between 2011 and 2015.

Oso was also the President of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN).

In a separate message, one of the deceased's colleagues and a senior lecturer at the faculty, Omolade Atofojomo, confirmed that the Dean had informed the faculty about the unfortunate incident.

“From God, we came to him we will return but this is so painful,” Atofojomo said.

Before joining LASU in 2011, Oso was a deputy rector at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, formerly Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

He attended the University of Lagos (UNILAG) where he bagged a B.Sc. in Mass Communication, before proceeding to Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife for his M.Sc. in International Relations and later obtained a PhD degree in Mass Communication as a Federal Government scholar at the University of Leicester, England in 1977.

The revered scholar had stints as a reporter on Radio and the News Agency of Nigeria and also taught courses in Journalism, Media and Governance, Political Communication, Development Communication and Theory.

May his gentle soul rest in peace!

