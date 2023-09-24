LASU celebrates 2 decades of towering communication scholarship

The programme which begins with a special church service will run for a week with assorted activities according to a statement by the chairman of the Organising Committee, Dr Tunde Akanni, who is also the immediate past Head of Journalism Department of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, FCMS.

The Organising Committee Chair states that the Dean of the Faculty, Professor Olayinka Alawode will lead the entire management, staff and the world-class students of the faculty to address a special anniversary press conference on Monday at the popular 3-in-1 Auditorium Complex at the Ojo Main Campus of the University on Monday, September 25, 2023.

“From the ambitious beginning dating back to over twenty years ago, Communication Studies at LASU intervened to be a big player from its city centre take-off point at Surulere till date now occupying centre-stage on the main campus of the university,” Akanni said.

The commemorative programme designed to further stamp the ever-increasing relevance of Communication Scholarship in the 21st century will feature intellectually inspiring sessions including a special panel session and a special lecture.

The special panel session which will take place on Monday, September 25, 2023 will focus on Media and Governance in the Age of Digital Technology.

Promising to be a most enthralling session, it will feature experts ranging from the immediate Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Internet Registration Association, NIRA, Ms Edith Udeagu as well as an international play with player in social media practice and scholarship, Dr Akin Olaniyan who doubles as the Executive Director of Centre for Social Media Research.

The session will be moderated by a multi-genre media activist and social campaigner, Anike Ade Funke Treasure.

The commemoration of the two-decade communication scholarship continues on Tuesday with a special lecture titled Media, Good Governance and Identity Polity Politics. It will be delivered by a veteran journalist and Publisher of This Nigeria newspaper, Eric Osagie.

Further from the lecture and panel sessions are outdoor activities within the campus beginning with an early morning colourful march-past by the entire teaching and non-teaching staff of the Faculty and climaxing with a football match by the students.

On Friday, the celebrations move to the central mosque of the university to receive special blessings from the top Muslim clerics of the LASU Muslim community and the rest Muslim congregants.