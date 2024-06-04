Breaking news:
LASU adopts hybrid teaching, infuses technology to aid learning, service delivery

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagos State University

The Vice-Chancellor, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, made this known at LASU’s 27th Convocation Lecture on Tuesday. The Convocation Lecture had the theme: “Embracing the Future: Navigating the Intersection of Technology and Humanity”.

She said that the infusion allowed students to receive lectures anywhere around the campus without being in crowded classrooms for courses with a large number of students.

We also use technology to conduct virtual examinations, which earned the university accolades from far and wide, including its recognition as the most digitally advanced state university in Nigeria, at the Nigeria Information Technology Awards.

“These innovations have not cost any staff their jobs nor has any student been shortchanged in any way; rather, it has improved their learning and service delivery experiences.

“Technology has continued to enhance our lives and the ways we communicate, educate our learners, move around and do businesses,” she said.

The vice-chancellor noted that it had been argued that technology was separating man from common humanity, making him more isolated, eroding his privacy and hampering his abilities for genuine empathy.

“Not all people agree with these positions, but these observations need to be addressed.

“It is, therefore, imperative that we find a balance between technology and humanity by harnessing the power of technology to improve our lives and humanity in general,” she added.

Olatunji-Bello said that LASU was committed to leveraging technology to enhance service delivery to make life better for its staff and students.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the event, Emeritus Prof. Peter Okebukola, said: “Humanity and technology intersect into each other because of the impacts on social values, morals, education and others.

“We thank a former Governor of Lagos State, during his tenure, Dr Babatunde Fashola, for elevating LASU and increasing its budgetary allocation and research innovation,” he stated. Okebukola said that LASU had been outstanding.

News Agency Of Nigeria

