LASTMA vows to take tough action against BRT drivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says it will no longer be business as usual for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) drivers who violate traffic rules and regulations without regard in the state.

The General Manager, LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, is quoted in the statement as giving the warning when a delegation from LAMATA paid a courtesy visit to the agency’s headquarters at Oshodi, Lagos.

The delegation was led by LAMATA’s Director of Corporate Communication, Mr. Kolawole Ojelabi.

Oreagba, according to the statement issued by LASTMA’s Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, said the agency would no longer tolerate

avoidable traffic obstructions caused by the drivers on major roads across the state.

He said that the renewed enforcement followed a series of complaints from members of the public on the attitude of some of the drivers, particularly at major intersections across the metropolis.

“Any LAMATA bus driver caught driving dangerously, one-way, willful obstructions, dropping passengers at undesignated bus/stops, or disobeying traffic officers/ traffic lights would be dealt with in accordance with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

“LAMATA as a management must as a matter of urgency engage experts on transportation management to train and retrain their operators (drivers) in order to checkmate their excesses,” he said.

Oreagba appealed with motorists, both private and commercial bus drivers, to always adhere strictly to all traffic rules and regulations.

Earlier, the Director of Corporate Communication, LAMATA, Mr Kolawole Ojelabi, is quoted as calling for a synergy between LAMATA and LASTMA in traffic management and enforcement.

Ojelabi assured that LASTMA personnel would henceforth be invited during their quarterly ‘Village Meeting’ to educate and enlighten BRT bus drivers on the rudiments of traffic laws and signs.

“We are aware of the recklessness of some of these drivers and on a regular basis we sack and blacklist them to prevent them from being employed by another bus service company,” he is quoted as saying.

Ojelabi saidbthat any bus operator caught violating any of the traffic laws and regulations would be held accountable in accordance with the Law.

