LASTMA urges motorists to report encounters with hoodlums to police

News Agency Of Nigeria

General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr Bolaji Oreagba, has urged motorists, particularly commercial bus operators, to always report to the Police when they have issues with area boys (hoodlums).

the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr Taofiq Adebayo.

He said that the agency, on Dec. 22, received a call from a commercial bus driver who said he was assaulted by some hoodlums inside a towing vehicle attached to a LASTMA patrol team around Ijora, Lagos.

“The case was immediately referred to the ‘Provost and Surveillance’ Unit of LASTMA for a thorough investigation.

“The Unit held a fact-finding meeting with the complainant (driver), towing vehicle operator and LASTMA officers involved on Wednesday, 28th of December, 2022 at LASTMA Headquarters, Oshodi, Lagos.

”Investigations revealed that the commercial driver (Jamiu Alao) and his boys were stabbed by area boys (hoodlums) at Ijora because he refused to pay them money before his technician could be allowed to work on his broken down coaster bus.

“It was further revealed that immediately the driver gave money to the first set of area boys that approached him, another set (hoodlums) appeared to demand for another money, which he refused to pay them.

“The hot argument later turned into a serious fracas where some transport union members supported him (driver) and engaged those area boys with dangerous weapons,” Oreagba said.

He said that unfortunately for the driver, he and his conductor got stabbed at different spots by the area boys before the arrival of policemen.

Oreagba said that LASTMA officials with the towing vehicle operator left the scene immediately and continued their official duties.

The general manager urged motorists to always report such issues with hoodlums to the police.

