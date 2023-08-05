LASTMA rescues 4 accident victims at Adeniji Adele

Oreagba made the disclosure in a statement through the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo, on Saturday.

“The operatives of LASTMA rescued four accident victims at Adeniji Adele inward Oyebanji, Lagos Island, two males, two females.

“LASTMA Zebra, (Zone 1 Sura) Oladunni Ademola, who led the rescue team disclosed that the lone accident involved a Toyota Sienna (MUS 706 EQ).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Oreagba said that Ademola had disclosed further that preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was on a top speed and could no longer control the vehicle after noticing the brake failure.

“The rescued accident victims have been immediately rushed to General Hospital for medical attention.”

He commended the efforts and quick rescue intervention of both the officers and policemen from Adeniji Adele Police Command