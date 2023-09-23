ADVERTISEMENT
LASTMA, others combat Ilupeju industrial fire outbreak

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olaosebikan noted that a preliminary investigation revealed that the storage and factory section of the petrochemical company was seriously affected by the fire outbreak.

Taofiq Adebayo, the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Saturday.

Adebayo stated that the industrial fire outbreak took place at Mega Plastics Company at No.4, Ilupeju Bypass beside the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Ilupeju area of Lagos.

“The Traffic Officer of LASTMA, Mr. Ayo Olaosebikan (Falcon) of Zone 21, confirmed that the LASTMA rescue team arrived at the scene of the industrial fire outbreak around 6:30 a.m. before other emergency responders were contacted by LASTMA.

“Immediately we arrived at the scene of the industrial fire, we quickly informed other emergency responders, particularly the Lagos State Fire, and Rescue Services and the Nigerian Police.

“The causes of industrial fire could not be immediately ascertained," he said.

According to him, emergency responders on the ground include Federal and State Fire Services, policemen and the LASTMA Response Unit.

Olaosebikan said that neither injury nor death had been recorded

