Six people died of Lassa fever infection in the final week of February 2021, according to the latest situation report published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The agency in its Week 8 report said the acute viral haemorrhagic illness killed three people in Edo, two in Taraba, and one in Ondo between February 22 and February 28.

The NCDC also reported a total of 34 new cases in 10 states across the country, including three states recording their first cases of the year.

Edo recorded 10 new cases, followed by Ondo with six, Ebonyi with four, and three each in Taraba, Plateau, and Enugu.

Bauchi recorded two new cases while Benue, Kaduna, and Abia recorded their index cases.

Nigeria has now recorded 136 Lassa fever cases and 31 fatalities in 2021, with cases detected in 40 local government areas across 11 states.

Lassa fever infection can happen through contact with excreta or urine of rodents; contact with a probable or confirmed Lassa fever case within a period of 21 days of onset of symptoms; or any person with inexplicable bleeding/hemorrhagia.

Symptoms of Lassa fever include malaise, fever, headache, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, myalgia, chest pain, and hearing loss.

The NCDC said last year a large epidemiological study being implemented in Nigeria and other West African countries is expected to contribute to Lassa fever vaccine development.