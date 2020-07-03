The number of people killed by Lassa fever in 2020 has risen to 218, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The agency said in its latest situation report, released on Friday, July 3, that the acute viral haemorrhagic illness, caused by rodents, killed two people in Ondo State between June 22 and June 28.

A total of four new cases were also recorded within the reviewed week with three in Ondo, and one in Edo.

63 other suspected cases in Ondo, Edo, Kaduna, Kwara, and Plateau returned negative results.

The total number of cases recorded since January 2020 now stands at 1,040, detected in 129 local government areas across 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The NCDC declared in April that the emergency phase of the 2020 Lassa fever outbreak was over because its case count dropped below levels considered to be a national emergency.

However, the agency's Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said Nigeria would continue to record Lassa fever cases even though the country had passed its usual January to April peak period.

Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu [NCDC]

Ondo has recorded the highest number of cases with 346, closely followed by Edo (335), Ebonyi (76), and Taraba (57).

Ondo has also recorded the highest number of deaths with 61, followed by Edo with 39, and Ebonyi and Taraba with 22 each.

Other states affected are Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Delta, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, and Sokoto.

Lagos, Ogun, Osun, and Oyo have recorded confirmed cases, but zero deaths during the course of the year.

Lassa fever infection can happen through contact with excreta or urine of rodents; contact with a probable or confirmed Lassa fever case within a period of 21 days of onset of symptoms; or any person with inexplicable bleeding/hemorrhagia.

Symptoms of Lassa fever include malaise, fever, headache, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, myalgia, chest pain, and hearing loss.

The NCDC said in April's announcement that a large epidemiological study being implemented in Nigeria and other West African countries is expected to contribute to Lassa fever vaccine development.