“We can see that the level of the state preparedness to contain the situation so quickly is highly commendable.

“We are therefore commending the government for taking proactive measures.

“So also the quick release of funds by the state government assisted tremendously towards achieving the good results,” the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said this during a condolence visit Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje on Sunday in Kano.‎

Enahire however charged health workers to always observe ethical standard while dealing with such kind of diseases so as to avoid further complication and spread of the deadly disease.

According to the statement signed by Mr Anwar Awal, the governor’s spokesman, the minister commiserated with the government, people and family of dwo Doctors who died when they got in contact with the first casualty, whom they conducted a surgical operation for.‎

“The state and other stakeholders are doing their best in this respect. We commend the state Ministry of Health for taking the situation very seriously,” it said.

‎The minister, who expressed his shock over the death, prayed for the repose of their souls and the families the courage to bear the lost.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Binta Bala, disclosed that the ministry took proactive measures immediately after sending the sample to the National Referral Centre in Abuja.

“When we received the information of the outcome of the result, we swung into action immediately by mobilising the State Isolation Centre at ‘Yar Gaya, prepositioning of PPEs, Drugs, Ambulances and other measures.

“Other measures include activation of Rapid Response Teams, Conduct of State Emergency preparedness and Response Committee Meeting, Contact Tracing and Contact follow-ups were instituted promptly,” he added.‎

He further stressed that Daily Coordination Meetings at State Emergency Operation Center (EOC), Strengthening and intensification of Surveillance at all levels of healthcare delivery and communities, sensitisation of health workers and production of IEC materials as well as production and placement of radio jingles, were some other measures adopted to contain the disease.

Ganduje assured the health minister that the state would do everything possible to make sure that all strategies are employed to curbing the problem.

“As we are facing the situation squarely, I am assuring you that the state will continue to join hands with all the stakeholders for successful fight against Lassa fever. That is why we are not relenting in our efforts,” the governor said.