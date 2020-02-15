The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, made the commendation on Friday in Asaba when he received the deployment letter from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following the reported cases of Lassa fever in the state, the federal government recently sent a Rapid Response Team (RRT) from the NCDC to Delta to support the state in response activities.

The commissioner expressed confidence in the RRT, whose leader, Dr Belu Abaye, had worked in the state before now on a similar capacity.

“The RRT will no doubt enhance the capacity of our personnel in tackling infectious diseases such a lassa fever before the completion of their assignment in the state,” Ononye said.

Responding, the RRT leader (Abaye) thanked the commissioner for the warm reception accorded the team and assured him of their determination to deliver on their assignment.

ALSO READ: APC members protest over Supreme Court verdict on Bayelsa

He disclosed that the goal of the RRT was to reduce the case fatality of Lassa fever to less than 10 per cent by ensuring early detection, prompt diagnosis and optimal case management of the disease.

“The terms of reference of the RRT includes but not limited to the support coordination of multi-sectoral Emergency Operation Centre with key involvement of line ministries and other relevant agencies,” Abaye said.

He said the partnership would help for the development and implementation of the state’s Lassa fever preparedness and response plan.