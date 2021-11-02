RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LASPPPA seals 67 buildings for code violations in Lagos

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The affected buildings were sealed for numerous planning offences.

A building under construction sealed by LASPPPA [LASG]
A building under construction sealed by LASPPPA [LASG]

The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) announced on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 that it recently sealed 67 commercial and residential buildings for violating physical planning regulations.

The agency's General Manager, Kehinde Osinaike, said the buildings are located in delineated District Areas of Alimosho, Mosan-Okunola, and Agbado Oke-Odo in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos.

The affected buildings were sealed for offences bordering on non-compliance to building regulations, and conversion of residential buildings into commercial use without the necessary authorisation.

Some of them were only partially sealed in order to reduce the effect a complete closure would have on businesses, and activities of occupants.

LASPPPA's announcement comes on the heels of the tragic collapse of a luxury 21-storey building under construction in the Ikoyi area of the state on Monday, November 1.

Nine people have been found alive under the rubble, but 14 people have been brought out dead, as of Tuesday afternoon

The incident prompted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to suspend the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, for an indefinite period.

Building collapse incidents are common in Lagos, a trend that has constantly worried the government.

Governor Sanwo-Olu last month launched a rebranded Certificate of Completion and Fitness for Habitation to owners or developers of buildings that have satisfied the requirements for building construction.

Osinaike said on Tuesday the government is determined to restore the Lagos Physical Planning Master Plan and ensure safety of residents.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

