LASG set to partner Poland on economic development

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos, being the centre of all actions in the country, the partnership would help uplift the country because virtually all ethnic groups were in Lagos.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Daily Post)
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated this during a courtesy visit by the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Nigeria, Ms. Joanna Tarnawaska at Alausa, Ikeja.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the state was ready to partner with the Polish Government through its Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperative. According to him, “we are ready to work with various companies in Poland for the overall development of both Lagos state and Nigeria as a whole.”

Sanwo-Olu assured that the partnership between the two tiers of government and the Polish government would be very good.

We have a government at the federal level that is ready to listen and work on moving every sector of the economy forward both economically and financially.

“Therefore, we will make sure that we elevate our economic activities and of course Nigeria, through your collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, ” he said.

Earlier, the Polish ambassador said the Republic of Poland had enjoyed good diplomatic relationship with the state government and hoped to enhance the relationship to trade. Tarnawaska noted the essence of the visit was for cooperation between Poland and Lagos State.

“Former President Mohammed Buhari last year signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Polish Government.

The ambassador added, “With the Head of the Foreign Trade, Ms. Justyna Sitarska, together we will look for new opportunities for cooperation between Poland and the Lagos State Government,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

