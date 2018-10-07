Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

LASG releases N795m as part of retirees’ accrued rights

In Lagos Government releases N795m as part of retirees’ accrued rights

The Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) said on Sunday in Lagos that the gesture was in fulfilment of monthly pension settlement embarked on by Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor of Lagos state Akinwunmi Ambode play LASG releases N795m as part of retirees’ accrued rights (Trent Online)

The Lagos State Government has released N795 million in September to settle part of accrued pension rights of its retirees.

The Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) said on Sunday in Lagos that the gesture was in fulfilment of monthly pension settlement embarked on by Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

According to LASPEC, the fund was released for 213 Public Service Retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in the state.

The commision also confirmed that 9,804 retirees have had their accrued pension rights of N40,245 billion paid.

It said the N40,245 billion had been paid into their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA) from inception of the governor’s administration till date.

“His Excellency has remained committed to pensioners’ welfare in spite the huge funding obligations facing the administration.

“For this reason, funds are released monthly into the RSA of employees, and also the accrued rights are gradually been cleared,” LASPEC said in a statement by its Director-General, Mrs Folashade Onanuga.

The commission also said the pensioners there was a move by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) to execute the Pension Law on guaranteed Minimum Pension for life.

“The law will be executed for retirees under the Programmed Withdrawal benefit option as it will be recalled that the annuity option offers pension for life for the annuitants,” the statement said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Jos How an Army General's disappearance led to troubling discoveries...bullet
2 2019 Elections Melaye, Murray-Bruce, PDP clash with officers during...bullet
3 Ambode Pastor explains why God is punishing Lagos Gov and his wifebullet

Related Articles

Pulse Blogger Rid streets of trash: How ready is Lagos?
In Lagos Government embarks on public sensitisation, serves 145 notices on building owners
Industrial Action Shelve your planned strike, LASG urges LASUTH resident doctors
Lagos State University Physically challenged students in LASU want scholarship from Lagos Govt
In Lagos LASG integrates rail, road, water transport to ease traffic – Commissioner
In Lagos Environmentalist tasks LASG on waste management
In Lagos Government embarks on empowering small scale business entrepreneurs annually
In Lagos Fuel tanker explodes, affects Ecobank building
Otedola Bridge Fire 9 bodies have been matched to 9 families, says LASG

Local

We live in dangerous times – Tunde Bakare
Tunde Bakare Atiku’s emergence means it will be eagle vs eagle
Abubakar Shekau -- seen here in a video released in January -- is rumoured to be suffering from serious health problems
Boko Haram UN urges more support for Nigeria
Army kill 3 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno
Boko Haram Troops kill 5 insurgents in Borno
Saraki, other presidential aspirants meet PDP leadership, Govs
2019 Election Saraki reacts to reports that he betrayed Atiku by declaring for President
X
Advertisement