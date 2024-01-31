ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LASG announces traffic diversion at Marine Bridge for repair till May

Ima Elijah

Motorists traveling towards Apapa from Marine Bridge are encouraged to use the Malu road via Mobil road u-turn.

Marine Beach Bridge to be closed for 3 months (NAN)
Marine Beach Bridge to be closed for 3 months (NAN)

Recommended articles

The diversion is scheduled to commence on 2nd February and is expected to last until 10th May 2024.

The decision was communicated to the public in a statement released on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

The comprehensive maintenance work is deemed necessary to address structural issues and enhance the overall condition of the Marine Bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the period of the repairs, motorists are strongly advised to adhere to alternative routes provided by the state government to minimise disruptions and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

The alternative routes have been carefully mapped out to ease the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.

Motorists traveling towards Apapa from Marine Bridge are encouraged to use the Malu road via Mobil road u-turn to connect to the Marine Bridge Access Ramp (Inbound Apapa).

From there, they can proceed to Point Road u-turn, leading into Marine Bridge (Ijora bound), following the diversion at the closed section.

Another viable option for motorists is to take the Marine Bridge road inwards Malu road, utilising the Mobil road u-turn, and proceeding to Area B/NAGAFF to access Point road u-turn into Marine Bridge (Ijora bound).

ADVERTISEMENT

This route allows them to join the counter flow lane on the Apapa bound lane and divert back to the Ijora bound lane after the closed section.

To ensure the smooth operation of the diversion plan, the Commissioner for Transportation, Osiyemi, has assured the public that Traffic Management Personnel will be strategically deployed along the affected routes.

Their presence aims to minimise inconveniences and improve traffic flow during the repair period.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos State allocates ₦550.689 billion for infrastructure in 2024 budget

Lagos State allocates ₦550.689 billion for infrastructure in 2024 budget

CBN cracks down on banks as naira experiences sharp decline

CBN cracks down on banks as naira experiences sharp decline

Lagos State vaccinates 484,761 girls against HPV in 3 months

Lagos State vaccinates 484,761 girls against HPV in 3 months

LASG announces traffic diversion at Marine Bridge for repair till May

LASG announces traffic diversion at Marine Bridge for repair till May

What exit of Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger from ECOWAS means for Nigerians

What exit of Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger from ECOWAS means for Nigerians

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

EFCC uncovers religious sect laundering money for terrorists

EFCC uncovers religious sect laundering money for terrorists

Owerri ex-inmate says 12-year prison term was life-changing, vows to give back to society

Owerri ex-inmate says 12-year prison term was life-changing, vows to give back to society

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

The Wife of Ebonyi Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru.

Ebonyi Governor's wife vows to revitalise WDC to empower women, youths for a better society

Enugu Police intensify operations to rid Holy Ghost, Railway axis of criminals elements [Punch]

Enugu Police intensify operations to rid Holy Ghost, Railway axis of criminals elements

Kogi State Head of Service (HoS), Hannah Odiyo [The Trumpet]

Kogi Govt stops salaries of 231 civil servants over failure to update their records