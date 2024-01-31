LASG announces traffic diversion at Marine Bridge for repair till May

The diversion is scheduled to commence on 2nd February and is expected to last until 10th May 2024.

The decision was communicated to the public in a statement released on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

The comprehensive maintenance work is deemed necessary to address structural issues and enhance the overall condition of the Marine Bridge.

During the period of the repairs, motorists are strongly advised to adhere to alternative routes provided by the state government to minimise disruptions and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

The alternative routes have been carefully mapped out to ease the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.

Motorists traveling towards Apapa from Marine Bridge are encouraged to use the Malu road via Mobil road u-turn to connect to the Marine Bridge Access Ramp (Inbound Apapa).

From there, they can proceed to Point Road u-turn, leading into Marine Bridge (Ijora bound), following the diversion at the closed section.

Another viable option for motorists is to take the Marine Bridge road inwards Malu road, utilising the Mobil road u-turn, and proceeding to Area B/NAGAFF to access Point road u-turn into Marine Bridge (Ijora bound).

This route allows them to join the counter flow lane on the Apapa bound lane and divert back to the Ijora bound lane after the closed section.

To ensure the smooth operation of the diversion plan, the Commissioner for Transportation, Osiyemi, has assured the public that Traffic Management Personnel will be strategically deployed along the affected routes.