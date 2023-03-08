ADVERTISEMENT
Lai Mohammed leads Kwara people in Lagos to endorse Sanwo-Olu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Wednesday, led indigenes of Kwara in Lagos State to endorse Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid.

L-R: Lagos Deputy Gov. Dr Obafemi Hamzat and Minister of information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.
Addressing Kwara residents in Lagos at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, the minister commended Sanwo-Olu for creating an enabling environment for all to thrive, irrespective of tribe and tongue.

Mohammed who credited his success and achievements to the kindness and support of the President Elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, said God had used Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to make him become what he is today.

He added that many indigenes of Kwara had also benefited by being opportuned to be appointed and elected to various positions in Lagos state.

“We appreciate the economic contributions of the government of Lagos state to the indigenes of Kwara.

“The people of Kwara have thrived and achieved so much in Lagos, thereby using the proceeds to develop our state in Kwara.

“Therefore, for APC and the people of Lagos, this is a payback time to prove our support at the polls on March 11 by voting for Sanwo-Olu and all the APC candidates.

“We will show our appreciation and come out in our large numbers to vote for Sanwo-Olu and all candidates of the APC in the House of Assembly.

“A vote for APC is a vote to secure our future for people of Kwara in Lagos state and we are doing this for ourselves because we have benefitted from the Lagos state government,” he said.

Mohammed, therefore, urged the people to redirect their energies into ensuring that Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates were victorious.

“I enjoin you to encourage your family members and friends to come out and exercise their civic duties for APC,” the minister said.

Similarly, the Deputy Governor of Lagos state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat urged the people to come out and vote for a secured future.

Hamzat noted that the APC and the state government had ensured peaceful coexistence among different ethnic groups in the state.

According to him, Lagos state is too big for a novice and a learner to take control of.

“Therefore, let us vote in an experienced person who understands governance with human face.

“Come March 11, let us all come out to protect our heritage by voting for Sanwo-Olu and all APC candidates.

“Be assured that there is no cause for alarm, come out and vote and make sure your vote counts,” he said.

