Lai Mohammed demands apology from CNN, Amnesty International over Lekki massacre claim

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the trio should tender unreserved apology for portraying the Nigerian military, police and other security agencies in bad light.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja on the first anniversary of the Lekki toll gate incidence, the minister reiterated that contrary to the claims by CNN, Amnesty International and the disc jockey, the military did not shoot at protesters.

“CNN acted unprofessionally by relying on unverified, and possibly-doctored social media videos, as well as other open-source information to conclude that a massacre took place at the toll gate.

“On its part, CNN went from 38 people killed to two to just one, after a supposed global exclusive even when the network had no reporter on ground at the Lekki Toll Gate on Oct. 20, 2020.

“On Monday, the Judicial Panel of Inquiry that was set up by the Lagos State Government after the EndSARS protest wrapped up its sitting.

“During the sitting, CNN was summoned but it never showed up, thus missing a great opportunity to prove its allegation of massacre at the toll gate.

“In its latest attempt to grasp at straws and redeem whatever is left of its battered credibility on this issue, CNN has continued with its baseless report that soldiers shot at protesters,’’ he said.

The minister said Amnesty International also had a golden opportunity to convince the world, but it rather opted for issuing “meaningless press releases”.

Mohammed condemned a current report running on the CNN network on the purported massacre contending that the international news platform acted unprofessionally.

“CNN brazenly and unashamedly held on to its flawed narrative, relying on an unidentified mother whose son was reportedly shot dead at Lekki, but without convincing evidence of who shot him dead.

“The same CNN that tweeted on Oct. 23, 2020 that 38 people were shot dead at Lekki is now struggling to convince the world that one boy was killed at Lekki. What a shame,’’ he said.

He said the Federal Government remained proud of the security agencies for acting professionally and showing restraint all through the EndSARS protests and the ensuing violence.

The minister said it was the professionalism and restraint of the security agencies that saved lives and property of many.