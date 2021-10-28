RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagosians to pay N6,000 for free COVID-19 vaccine at private hospitals

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Lagos wants at least four million residents vaccinated before the end of the year.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (pictured receiving his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine), wants Lagosians to buy into the state's mass vaccination programme [LASG]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (pictured receiving his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine), wants Lagosians to buy into the state's mass vaccination programme [LASG]

Lagos residents who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at private health facilities will be charged an administrative fee of N6,000.

Recommended articles

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the new arrangement during the launch of the state's mass vaccination campaign on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

A significant amount of Nigeria's stock of vaccines has been donated for free through COVAX, and administered for free at public health institutions all over the country.

But Governor Sanwo-Olu said on Wednesday that those hoping to escape the hassle of possibly-crowded public facilities can go to private ones approved by the government.

He said the administrative fee of N6,000 is for the private facilities to recoup the resources devoted to the administration of the vaccine.

"We encourage all Lagos residents to visit our listed public facilities to receive this vaccine at no cost to them.

"However, those that wish to receive them in the comforts of a private facility can do so at this administrative cost," he said.

The governor said the partnership is expected to be implemented in over 400 private health centres across seven underserved local government areas in Lagos.

This would be in addition to the 205 public primary health centres, and 14 secondary and tertiary hospitals where COVID-19 vaccines are administered.

Over 5.6 million people have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines across Nigeria, with nearly three million of them fully vaccinated with two doses.

Sanwo-Olu said 1.2 million Lagos residents have received their first doses, while 550,000 have received two doses.

The goal of the mass vaccination programme launched on Wednesday is to ensure at least four million residents are vaccinated before the end of the year.

"Let me re-emphasise that we are not compelling anyone to get vaccinated. But, we want everyone to take it as personal responsibility, which is highly important," he said.

The governor noted that getting many people vaccinated would eliminate the risk of a fourth wave in the state which has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths than anywhere else in the country.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NSCDC deploys 20,000 personnel for Anambra governorship poll

NSCDC deploys 20,000 personnel for Anambra governorship poll

FG reportedly spends N4.5bn to feed 228,646 Gombe pupils in 5 yrs

FG reportedly spends N4.5bn to feed 228,646 Gombe pupils in 5 yrs

Imo lawmakers ask Gov Uzodinma to arrest killers of 2 Njaba traditional rulers

Imo lawmakers ask Gov Uzodinma to arrest killers of 2 Njaba traditional rulers

Sen Abaribe, Peter Obi drum support for PDP’s governorship candidate in Anambra

Sen Abaribe, Peter Obi drum support for PDP’s governorship candidate in Anambra

'Impeached' Plateau Speaker holds sitting outside assembly complex

'Impeached' Plateau Speaker holds sitting outside assembly complex

New revenue formula to be submitted to FG by December 2021 – RMAFC

New revenue formula to be submitted to FG by December 2021 – RMAFC

P&ID scam: Court issues arrest warrant against Irishman

P&ID scam: Court issues arrest warrant against Irishman

Attack on Abuja-Kaduna passenger-train an act of terrorism – Railway workers

Attack on Abuja-Kaduna passenger-train an act of terrorism – Railway workers

Lagosians to pay N6,000 for free COVID-19 vaccine at private hospitals

Lagosians to pay N6,000 for free COVID-19 vaccine at private hospitals

Trending

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

The main entrance of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi (Thisday)

Nigeria demands immediate reversal of military coup in Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

Federal government names Igboho’s sponsors

Sunday Igboho walks around the place with an ethnic agenda (TheCable)

Aregbesola believes gunmen attack prison facilities to ridicule FG

Rauf Aregbesola [NCS]