Lagosians to pay N6,000 for free COVID-19 vaccine at private hospitals

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the new arrangement during the launch of the state's mass vaccination campaign on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

A significant amount of Nigeria's stock of vaccines has been donated for free through COVAX, and administered for free at public health institutions all over the country.

But Governor Sanwo-Olu said on Wednesday that those hoping to escape the hassle of possibly-crowded public facilities can go to private ones approved by the government.

He said the administrative fee of N6,000 is for the private facilities to recoup the resources devoted to the administration of the vaccine.

"We encourage all Lagos residents to visit our listed public facilities to receive this vaccine at no cost to them.

"However, those that wish to receive them in the comforts of a private facility can do so at this administrative cost," he said.

The governor said the partnership is expected to be implemented in over 400 private health centres across seven underserved local government areas in Lagos.

This would be in addition to the 205 public primary health centres, and 14 secondary and tertiary hospitals where COVID-19 vaccines are administered.

Over 5.6 million people have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines across Nigeria, with nearly three million of them fully vaccinated with two doses.

Sanwo-Olu said 1.2 million Lagos residents have received their first doses, while 550,000 have received two doses.

The goal of the mass vaccination programme launched on Wednesday is to ensure at least four million residents are vaccinated before the end of the year.

"Let me re-emphasise that we are not compelling anyone to get vaccinated. But, we want everyone to take it as personal responsibility, which is highly important," he said.