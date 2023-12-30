Lagosians give Tinubu cold shoulder as his convoy passes through market

The former Governor is spending his December holidays in his home state and has been going around the city to make his presence felt.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Saturday, December 30, 2023, the President's convoy can be seen marching through the streets at a market suspected to be on Lagos Island.

However, contrary to the energetic displays and crowd excitements with which presidential convoys are often received, which Tinubu had also experienced in his previous visits, the crowd in the video wore unimpressed looks on their faces.

Their bland and unreadable body language conveyed the feeling of disdainful citizens, seething with indignation due to the current state of the country.

Voices in the background were heard complaining of hunger to the President, asking him to take urgent measures to ease the people’s suffering.

The Nigerian masses are currently living through tough economic times caused by the policies of the Federal Government.

Tinubu ended the fuel subsidy regime on his first day in office, and the decision sent the price of petrol skyrocketing to over N600 per litre.

His monetary policy reforms have also adversely affected the value of the nation’s currency, leading to spiralling inflation and food price hikes.