RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos workers jubilate as Sanwo-Olu announces salary increase

Bayo Wahab

Sanwo-Olu says he's aware of the high level of inflation in the country.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu made this announcement on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, during his courtesy visit to the Head, Office of Public Service in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

In a video shared on Twitter, the governor said, “I know that as a country, there is pressure. I know that as a country, there is a high level of inflation”.

He said he has directed appropriate authorities to start working on how to increase the workers’ salaries.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPC profit hits N674bn in 2021

NNPC profit hits N674bn in 2021

2023: Sokoto APC governorship candidate advocates free, fair polls

2023: Sokoto APC governorship candidate advocates free, fair polls

2023: Peter Obi alarms silent arrest of ‘Obidients’ by security agents

2023: Peter Obi alarms silent arrest of ‘Obidients’ by security agents

Lagos workers jubilate as Sanwo-Olu announces salary increase

Lagos workers jubilate as Sanwo-Olu announces salary increase

BREAKING: PDP in last-minute peace talks with Wike

BREAKING: PDP in last-minute peace talks with Wike

ASUU to be deregistered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

ASUU to be deregistered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Buhari to present N19.76trn 2023 budget to National Assembly on Friday

Buhari to present N19.76trn 2023 budget to National Assembly on Friday

Buhari to present 2023 budget estimates to National Assembly joint session on Friday Bill

Buhari to present 2023 budget estimates to National Assembly joint session on Friday Bill

Kwara Govt. lauds EFCC’s fight against illegal mining

Kwara Govt. lauds EFCC’s fight against illegal mining

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders

Hoodlums attack police station, kill officer, civilian in Oyol.

Hoodlums attack police station, kill officer, civilian in Oyo

Alleged kidnap kingpin (VanguardNGR)

Alleged kidnap kingpin not a graduate of our school — UNICAL registrar