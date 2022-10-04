Lagos workers jubilate as Sanwo-Olu announces salary increase
Sanwo-Olu says he's aware of the high level of inflation in the country.
Sanwo-Olu made this announcement on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, during his courtesy visit to the Head, Office of Public Service in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.
In a video shared on Twitter, the governor said, “I know that as a country, there is pressure. I know that as a country, there is a high level of inflation”.
He said he has directed appropriate authorities to start working on how to increase the workers’ salaries.
Details later…
