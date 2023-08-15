Lagos trains survivors of sexual, gender-based violence

The DSVA Executive Secretary, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, made the disclosure in a statement in Ikeja on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Vivour-Adeniyi said that the training was in collaboration with SME100Africa.

She said that the training was in fulfilment of one of the promises of the state government to survivors of SGBV in the state.

“The government training is to renew their confidence and financial independence following their traumatic experiences, in keeping with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Agenda, particularly gender equality and social inclusion.

“The training is conducted for survivors of domestic and sexual violence who have gone through a rigorous assessment process and have shown interest in starting or upscaling their businesses in order to make them independent.

“It is also to ensure that they are able to stand on their own, thereby minimise the likelihood of returning to the place of abuse,” she said.

According to her, the training focuses on financial management, marketing and digital transformation.