Lagos to give mobile tablets to pioneer students of Comprehensive Schools

He quoted the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, as making the promise while speaking at a pilot programme organised for 12 schools across the six education districts in the state.

“Lagos State is investing in this programme to give students an edge and to reduce number of dropouts.

“The programme is fashioned in a way that will take care of the students’ inability to cope with academic work and help them to build careers,’’ she said.

Adefisayo explained that the programme, in which there would be 30 students per skill classroom, has a robust curriculum design developed to manage the students from beginner stage to mastery levels.

She noted that the state government had established Comprehensive School System in 12 Senior Secondary Schools in the state to drive the programme.

“Government is desirous of empowering students with requisite skills for self-reliant future, providing a suitable path for them based on their skill competence,’’ she said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Abayomi Abolaji, said the programme was introduced to inculcate skills acquisition into learning.

Abolaji said the initiative would further empower students with various entrepreneurial courses and skills, adding that it would enable them to be independent and be productive in the future.

He urged the students to maximise the opportunities and huge investments committed by government on the programme and consider their involvement as a step to greater exploits and achievements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Comprehensive School system teaches inclusive range of subjects across academic and vocational spectra.

Students are selected based not only on academic aptitude, but also on vocation and skill interest.