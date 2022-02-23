RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos to give mobile tablets to pioneer students of Comprehensive Schools

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Pioneer students of Lagos State’s Comprehensive School Programme are to get mobile tablets preloaded with curriculum and courses related to skills they wish to acquire.

LAGOS STATE logo (NationalDaily)
LAGOS STATE logo (NationalDaily)

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Ganiu Lawal, Assistant Director, Public Affairs Unit, Ministry of Education, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Recommended articles

He quoted the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, as making the promise while speaking at a pilot programme organised for 12 schools across the six education districts in the state.

“Lagos State is investing in this programme to give students an edge and to reduce number of dropouts.

“The programme is fashioned in a way that will take care of the students’ inability to cope with academic work and help them to build careers,’’ she said.

Adefisayo explained that the programme, in which there would be 30 students per skill classroom, has a robust curriculum design developed to manage the students from beginner stage to mastery levels.

She noted that the state government had established Comprehensive School System in 12 Senior Secondary Schools in the state to drive the programme.

“Government is desirous of empowering students with requisite skills for self-reliant future, providing a suitable path for them based on their skill competence,’’ she said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Abayomi Abolaji, said the programme was introduced to inculcate skills acquisition into learning.

Abolaji said the initiative would further empower students with various entrepreneurial courses and skills, adding that it would enable them to be independent and be productive in the future.

He urged the students to maximise the opportunities and huge investments committed by government on the programme and consider their involvement as a step to greater exploits and achievements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Comprehensive School system teaches inclusive range of subjects across academic and vocational spectra.

Students are selected based not only on academic aptitude, but also on vocation and skill interest.

The programme teaches Agriculture, Technical & Digital Skills, Beauty and Events Planning, Building & Construction, Media & Entertainment, Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, Communication and Marketing & Sales.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Buhari swears in 6 National INEC Commissioners

2023: Buhari swears in 6 National INEC Commissioners

Buhari postpones signing of electoral bill till Friday

Buhari postpones signing of electoral bill till Friday

Fire guts Federal Ministry of Finance Headquarters in Abuja

Fire guts Federal Ministry of Finance Headquarters in Abuja

How policeman attached to Gbenga Daniel got killed while performing extra duties

How policeman attached to Gbenga Daniel got killed while performing extra duties

Osun Assembly Speaker tasks lawmakers on solution to cultists’ killings

Osun Assembly Speaker tasks lawmakers on solution to cultists’ killings

Abia Assembly adjourns indefinitely as Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader escape impeachment

Abia Assembly adjourns indefinitely as Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader escape impeachment

Lagos to give mobile tablets to pioneer students of Comprehensive Schools

Lagos to give mobile tablets to pioneer students of Comprehensive Schools

Cultists clash claims 10 lives in Ilesa

Cultists clash claims 10 lives in Ilesa

'Have you killed him?', IPOB wants to know why DSS shields Nnamdi Kanu from his lawyers

'Have you killed him?', IPOB wants to know why DSS shields Nnamdi Kanu from his lawyers

Trending

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Abba Kyari [NPF]

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Abba Kyari (Jomog)

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution. [nnn]

Police arrest 2 drug dealers for possessing 88 parcels of narcotics labelled 'MTN'

Two arrested for drugs