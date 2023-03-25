ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos govt to charge Chrisland for manslaughter, negligence over student’s death

News Agency Of Nigeria

Whitney slumped during the school’s inter-house sports at the Agege Sports Stadium.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, Mrs Grace Alo, on Friday, the case was referred to the Nigerian Police which carried out thorough investigation with the help of other agencies.

The file was subsequently forwarded to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) office on March 20 for review of the duplicate case file.

“On March 23, the DPP issued his legal advice and came to the conclusion that a prima facie case of involuntary manslaughter and reckless and negligent acts had been established against the school.

“Some members of staff and one of the vendors will therefore be charged with the offences contrary to sections 224 and 251of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015,” said the statement.

It added that information would be filed in accordance with the legal advice issued by the DPP and certified true copies of the legal advice is available on the ministry of justice website (www.lagosstatemoj.org.)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Feb.9, the deceased slumped during the inter-house sports organised by the school at the Agege Sports Stadium and was subsequently rushed to Agege Central Hospital, Agege, Lagos, where she was confirmed “brought in dead” (BID) by the doctor on duty.

NAN also reports that the state had on March 2 said the post-mortem report issued by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital showed the cause of the death was asphyxia and electrocution.

Lagos govt to charge Chrisland for manslaughter, negligence over student's death

