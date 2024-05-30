Sanwo-Olu swears in 13 new judges, boasts Lagos has the best judicial system

The state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the charge after the judges took oath of office at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The governor congratulated the judges and said that they should be dedicated to justice administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 13 judges brought to 37, the number of judges so far sworn in by Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

“This week is all about the judiciary – from the just-concluded summit to the swearing-in of 13 outstanding judges.

“This swearing-in is not just a formality, it is a testimony to the fact that Lagos State has the best judicial system.

“Lagos State Judiciary cannot afford to rest on its oars.

“We need to diligently ensure that we benchmark ourselves with the best global practices, and I believe we are on the right track,” he said.

The governor said that his administration had earlier appointed 24 judges.

“We thank the chief justice for raising the bar.

” As I was told, about 10 or 13 of the judges are graduates of our own Lagos State University.

“This has proven that Lagos is truly a state of excellence.

“Also, the Badagry division has a good number here, none of our cities will be left behind,” he said.

He appealed to families and friends of the new judges not to put any pressure on them but to allow them to work according to the tenets of the law.

” I want to believe you are happy for them as their families and friends. This job comes with a lot of pressure. Please do not add to it.

” Do not interfere in judicial matters and process.

“To the new judges, ensure that you showcase your brilliance. I wish you the best,” the governor said.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kazeem Alogba, who administered the oath of office to the judges, said that, of about 300 applicants for the job, the judges stood out because of their brilliance and hard work.

“Don’t be afraid, do your job diligently, your hard work brought you thus far, do not relent,” he said.

“I would like to thank our dear governor for his consistent support.

“He understands the concept of separation of power,” the chief judge said.

The newly-sworn judges include Justices Fimisola Azeez, Alfred George, Yewande Badejo-Okusanya, Oyeladun Layinka, Adenike Shonubi, Tunde Sunmonu and Russell Adewale.