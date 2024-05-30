ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu swears in 13 new judges, boasts Lagos has the best judicial system

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said that his administration had earlier appointed 24 judges.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Recommended articles

The state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the charge after the judges took oath of office at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The governor congratulated the judges and said that they should be dedicated to justice administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 13 judges brought to 37, the number of judges so far sworn in by Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This week is all about the judiciary – from the just-concluded summit to the swearing-in of 13 outstanding judges.

“This swearing-in is not just a formality, it is a testimony to the fact that Lagos State has the best judicial system.

“Lagos State Judiciary cannot afford to rest on its oars.

“We need to diligently ensure that we benchmark ourselves with the best global practices, and I believe we are on the right track,” he said.

The governor said that his administration had earlier appointed 24 judges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We thank the chief justice for raising the bar.

” As I was told, about 10 or 13 of the judges are graduates of our own Lagos State University.

“This has proven that Lagos is truly a state of excellence.

“Also, the Badagry division has a good number here, none of our cities will be left behind,” he said.

He appealed to families and friends of the new judges not to put any pressure on them but to allow them to work according to the tenets of the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

” I want to believe you are happy for them as their families and friends. This job comes with a lot of pressure. Please do not add to it.

” Do not interfere in judicial matters and process.

“To the new judges, ensure that you showcase your brilliance. I wish you the best,” the governor said.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kazeem Alogba, who administered the oath of office to the judges, said that, of about 300 applicants for the job, the judges stood out because of their brilliance and hard work.

“Don’t be afraid, do your job diligently, your hard work brought you thus far, do not relent,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would like to thank our dear governor for his consistent support.

“He understands the concept of separation of power,” the chief judge said.

The newly-sworn judges include Justices Fimisola Azeez, Alfred George, Yewande Badejo-Okusanya, Oyeladun Layinka, Adenike Shonubi, Tunde Sunmonu and Russell Adewale.

The others are Nalirat Ojuromi, Adegboyega Balogun, Tanimola Anjorin-Ajose, Olawale Alebiosu, Abdul-Raheem Muyindeen and Oluwatosin Popoola.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fubara promises investment-friendly policies in Rivers

Fubara promises investment-friendly policies in Rivers

WAEC maths exam peaceful in Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu despite sit-at-home threats

WAEC maths exam peaceful in Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu despite sit-at-home threats

Sanwo-Olu swears in 13 new judges, boasts Lagos has the best judicial system

Sanwo-Olu swears in 13 new judges, boasts Lagos has the best judicial system

Nnamdi Kanu files brief of appeal against trial court’s ruling

Nnamdi Kanu files brief of appeal against trial court’s ruling

Tinubu thanks Wike for unwavering support as he inaugurates flyover in FCT

Tinubu thanks Wike for unwavering support as he inaugurates flyover in FCT

Emir Sanusi appoints new ward head of Kofar Mazugal

Emir Sanusi appoints new ward head of Kofar Mazugal

Father sells 6 biological children to traffickers in Sokoto, buyers arrested

Father sells 6 biological children to traffickers in Sokoto, buyers arrested

I'm sacrificing my security vote for Osun's development – Adeleke

I'm sacrificing my security vote for Osun's development – Adeleke

People I helped to win 2023 election now avoid me because of Ebonyi Gov - Umahi

People I helped to win 2023 election now avoid me because of Ebonyi Gov - Umahi

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike

Wike promises to complete 120km of roads in 6 area councils by December

Tinubu can't undo decade of economic mismanagement in 1 year - Sanusi

Tinubu can't undo decade of economic mismanagement in 1 year - Sanusi

Kazim was awaiting trial in prison to prove his innocence in court, but the police already abandoned the case, and him

Kazim almost lost his eye inside SARS torture room and spent nearly 2 years in prison

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [Facebook]

Wike vows to crack down on FCT touts who harass motorists because of levy