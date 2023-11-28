ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos State to prosecute residents blocking streets for parties, social events

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jejeloye warned of legal consequences for those who continue to engage in such behavior.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

CSP Shola Jejeloye, the Chairman of the agency, expressed his disapproval in a statement released on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 describing the practice as selfish and inconsiderate.

He emphasised the need for citizens to refrain from actions that cause discomfort to law-abiding residents.

Jejeloye condemned the manner in which some Lagosians celebrate events like birthday parties and naming ceremonies on public streets and roads, causing inconvenience to other road users and posing a nuisance to society at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appealing to residents to cease the habit of blocking streets for celebrations, Jejeloye warned of legal consequences for those who continue to engage in such behavior.

"It is highly unacceptable that one would selfishly and ignorantly cordon off an entire street to throw parties and social events, thereby causing noise pollution and traffic gridlock in the area. It is the height of irresponsibility, and henceforth, anyone caught carrying out such a foolish act will be arrested and charged to the mobile court immediately," he declared.

Highlighting specific areas where such practices are prevalent, including Lagos Island, Oworonshoki, and Agege, Jejeloye disclosed that the Taskforce would intensify surveillance to curb the menace.

The Chairman recounted a recent incident in Yaba where the agency had to disrupt a birthday celebration because attendees occupied the majority of the road, causing significant disruption to vehicular movement.

Jejeloye suggested alternative locations for social events, either privately owned or government-run, emphasising the need for obtaining approval before holding such gatherings. He warned that failure to seek permission would result in legal consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Permission must be sought from the appropriate authorities, and a copy of the approval submitted at the headquarters of the agency before carrying out planned social events," he stressed.

To encourage public participation in maintaining order, Jejeloye urged residents to report instances of street blockades for social gatherings to the nearest police station or the Lagos State Taskforce for prompt action.

"All hands must be on deck to ensure that sanity is maintained in the Metropolis," Jejeloye concluded.

The statement, signed by Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, Director, Press and Public Affairs, Lagos State Taskforce, underscores the commitment of the agency to enforcing regulations that promote the well-being of all Lagosians.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

First Lady congratulates Kogi Governor-Elect Usman Ododo on victory

First Lady congratulates Kogi Governor-Elect Usman Ododo on victory

Cally Air expands as Otu inaugurates 3 new Boeing 737 for Calabar Carnival

Cally Air expands as Otu inaugurates 3 new Boeing 737 for Calabar Carnival

Labour Party distances itself from INEC's election materials inspection in Imo

Labour Party distances itself from INEC's election materials inspection in Imo

Lagos State to prosecute residents blocking streets for parties, social events

Lagos State to prosecute residents blocking streets for parties, social events

Uba Sani clinches 2023 NITMA-digital governor of the year award

Uba Sani clinches 2023 NITMA-digital governor of the year award

TY Danjuma builds multi-million naira medical centre in Enugu State

TY Danjuma builds multi-million naira medical centre in Enugu State

FG promises Abia a repaired Aba – Port Harcourt expressway before Christmas

FG promises Abia a repaired Aba – Port Harcourt expressway before Christmas

FG frees 37 inmates to ease congestion in Rivers State prisons

FG frees 37 inmates to ease congestion in Rivers State prisons

Nigerian entrepreneur Ikpeme Neto wins 2023 Africa’s Business Heroes competition

Nigerian entrepreneur Ikpeme Neto wins 2023 Africa’s Business Heroes competition

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister for Women Affairs Barr Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

FG, UNICEF applaud child protection efforts in Nigeria through implementation of the Child Rights Act

From left: The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu

Stop campaign of blackmail against judiciary - Presidency tells Atiku

Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice [Premium Times]

Nigeria calls for modern technologies to curb illicit financial flows in West Africa

Former President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Nigerians are extremely difficult to govern - Buhari