Lagos State to prosecute residents blocking streets for parties, social events

CSP Shola Jejeloye, the Chairman of the agency, expressed his disapproval in a statement released on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 describing the practice as selfish and inconsiderate.

He emphasised the need for citizens to refrain from actions that cause discomfort to law-abiding residents.

Jejeloye condemned the manner in which some Lagosians celebrate events like birthday parties and naming ceremonies on public streets and roads, causing inconvenience to other road users and posing a nuisance to society at large.

Appealing to residents to cease the habit of blocking streets for celebrations, Jejeloye warned of legal consequences for those who continue to engage in such behavior.

"It is highly unacceptable that one would selfishly and ignorantly cordon off an entire street to throw parties and social events, thereby causing noise pollution and traffic gridlock in the area. It is the height of irresponsibility, and henceforth, anyone caught carrying out such a foolish act will be arrested and charged to the mobile court immediately," he declared.

Highlighting specific areas where such practices are prevalent, including Lagos Island, Oworonshoki, and Agege, Jejeloye disclosed that the Taskforce would intensify surveillance to curb the menace.

The Chairman recounted a recent incident in Yaba where the agency had to disrupt a birthday celebration because attendees occupied the majority of the road, causing significant disruption to vehicular movement.

Jejeloye suggested alternative locations for social events, either privately owned or government-run, emphasising the need for obtaining approval before holding such gatherings. He warned that failure to seek permission would result in legal consequences.

"Permission must be sought from the appropriate authorities, and a copy of the approval submitted at the headquarters of the agency before carrying out planned social events," he stressed.

To encourage public participation in maintaining order, Jejeloye urged residents to report instances of street blockades for social gatherings to the nearest police station or the Lagos State Taskforce for prompt action.

"All hands must be on deck to ensure that sanity is maintained in the Metropolis," Jejeloye concluded.