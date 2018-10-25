news

The Lagos state government has set up a special committee to traffic jam and to also address the observable flagrant disobedience to traffic rules by motorists in the state.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), AIG Chris Olakpe (Rtd), disclosed that the development was part of actions an concerted efforts to tackle traffic jam in the state.

This was disclosed on Thursday, October 25, 2018, in a press release signed by, Mamud Hassan, LASTMA‘s Public Affairs Officer.

According to Olakpe, the committee consists of the Police, LASTMA, Federal Road Safety Commission, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and men from different military formations.

He expressed optimism that the officers would bring their experience and professionalism to compliment the efforts of existing LASTMA staff on ground.