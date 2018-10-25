Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Lagos state set-up special committee to tackle traffic gridlock

Lagos state sets up special committee to tackle traffic jam

The committee set up by Lagos state consists of the Police, LASTMA, Federal Road Safety Commission, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and men from different military formations.

  • Published:
Lagos Traffic play

Lagos Traffic

(The Nation)

The Lagos state government has set up a special committee to traffic jam and to also address the observable flagrant disobedience to traffic rules by motorists in the state.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), AIG Chris Olakpe (Rtd), disclosed that the development was part of actions an concerted efforts to tackle traffic jam in the state.

This was disclosed on Thursday, October 25, 2018, in a press release signed by,  Mamud Hassan, LASTMA‘s Public Affairs Officer.

According to Olakpe, the committee consists of the Police, LASTMA, Federal Road Safety Commission, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and men from different military formations.

He expressed optimism that the officers would bring their experience and professionalism to compliment the efforts of existing LASTMA staff on ground.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Lai Mohammed says he did not threaten Israelbullet
2 British govt informs FG of plans to issue travel document to Nnamdi Kanubullet
3 Court grants Fayose N50m bail from EFCC custodybullet

Related Articles

Nigeria to partner Benin Republic to ensure success of joint border post – Buhari
Apapa gridlock setback to businesses, says RTEAN
Pulse Opinion Has Governor Ambode gone to sleep since he lost the APC primary election?
Amaechi says Abuja rail cannot run for 90km/h because there are cows everywhere
Lagos State Govt. restores door-to-door waste evacuation by PSP operators
In Lagos Tanker spills fuel on Lagos-Badagry expressway, many vehicles burnt

Local

Lai Mohammed is right, fake news can set this country on fire
Pulse Opinion Lai Mohammed is right, fake news can set this country on fire
Keyamo denies receiving money from NNPC for campaign
Read what Buhari said at the inauguration of new terminal at Port Harcourt Airport
Lecturer, 52 and son raped Ochanya, 13, for 5 years , she dies
Court remands Ochanya’s alleged rapist
X
Advertisement