Lagos State Judiciary plans to hold new legal year service on Sept. 25
The new legal year service will simultaneously take place at the mosque and church.
Recommended articles
This is according to a statement signed by the Acting Chief Registrar, Tajudeen Elias and made available to newsmen on Thursday. According to the statement, the service will take place at 10. 00 a.m. to officially mark the commencement of activities.
The statement indicated that the Chief Judge of Lagos state, Justice Kazeem Alogba would inspect the Ceremonial Guard of Honour immediately after mosque and church services at the Lagos High Courts, Osborne Foreshore Court Complex, Ikoyi Lagos.
Court activities would officially commence on Sept. 26.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng