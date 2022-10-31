RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos State Government commissions Bespoke Firefighting and Safety Trucks, assembled by Sandeco Group

The Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a ceremony on the 27th of October 2022 at the Governor’s Office Alausa, Ikeja Lagos, commissioned 62 brand new fire fighting and rapid response vehicles, supplied by a world-class conglomerate, the SANDECO Group.

SANDECO Group has more than three decades of experience in automobile engineering, fire prevention and safety services, construction, civil engineering, oil and gas, and now NGO services.

The ceremony kicked off with the arrival of the Governor, His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was all clad in Fire Brigade attire. After the National Anthem was sung, Assistant Fire Chief Amodu Shakiru briefly described the parade officials as His Excellency inspected the 435 newly graduated firefighters. At the same ceremony, it was also mentioned that 3 brand new fire stations were also been built in Lagos; Ajegunle, Alausa, and Ebute Elefun.

Engr. Tayo Bamgbose -Martins, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, delivered the welcome address, emphasizing that the goal of this collaboration is “to transform the Lagos State Fire Service into a fast, efficient, and effective agency”. He also stated that the task of fighting fire disasters cannot be undertaken with obsolete machinery or unmotivated personnel, which is why His Excellency's administration launched the search for a partner to help achieve this goal.

From the eagerness of the chairman and even members of staff, it is easy to tell that SANDECO is excited about partnering with the Lagos State Government on the promise of putting safety first. It is also worthy of note that the 62 fire-fighting vehicles were tailor-made exclusively to the specifics and needs of the state. In the words of the CEO SANDECO, ‘there is nothing like this anywhere on the continent of Africa’.

The project was put into perspective by the SANDECO Group's CEO. He began with a short video that captured the mission of this multinational corporation. The video emphasized the importance of people and partnerships in the SANDECO story, as well as how SANDECO collaborates with international brands to deliver high-quality, cutting-edge goods and services.

A live physical fitness and a house-on-fire demonstration were on display as part of the background activities, and a SANDECO fire-fighting vehicle was used to respond quickly to the situation. Highlights of the events included His Excellency inspecting the vehicles and officially commissioning their use.

His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, addressed the audience briefly and thanked the dignitaries, heads of agencies, industries, partners, and other guests in attendance. He also discussed the 1.69 trillion budget proposal, which will transform all of the nascent initiatives of the last three years and help activate and sustain projects as part of the Greater Lagos initiative.

The ceremony was well attended by dignitaries, like the First Lady of Lagos State, the former Deputy Governor, the Chairman of SANDECO Group, members of the House of Assembly, Senators, members of the Lagos Executive Council, Royal fathers, Commissioner for Fiscal Planning and Urban Development, Captains of Industries, representatives of the Fire and Emergency Medical Service Department Maryland USA, News Stations, and Staff of the Ministry of Special duties.

