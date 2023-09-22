ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos State agency reveals 4 men convicted for sexual offences

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency added that the four sex offenders were convicted for offence of defilement and was sentenced by the Lagos State High Court.

Lagos State agency reveals 4 men convicted for sexual offences (Credit: Google)
The identifies of the offenders were made public on Thursday. The details of the publication include the names, pictures of the sex convicts, the nature of their offence as well as the duration of the sentence handed down by the courts were captured in the new update.

According to the DSVA, it is giving an update on publication of details of sex convicts as maintained by Lagos State.

“Justice is served and serves as a warning to those who may consider such heinous act,” it stated.

It stated that the four sex offenders were convicted for offence of defilement and were sentenced by the Lagos State High Court. The first offender, it is said, is Momoh Isa who got life imprisonment. It also named ”Prince Tom” who also got life jail term.

The third offender, Ujong Ibiang, also sent to life imprisonment while Emmanuel Gabriel, the fourth offender, was sentenced to 21-years imprisonment,” it noted.

The agency appealed to the public to continue to demand justice for survivors. It urged residents of the state to report domestic or sexual violence by calling 08000 333 333.

