The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, on Thursday said the restriction and ban placed on operation of motorcycles and tricycles in some major highways was for safety of the citizenry.

Obasa made this known at a meeting he held with the Associations of Motorcycles and Tricycles Operators in Agege Local Government and Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos.

He commended the associations for being calm and law abiding since the pronouncement of the restriction and ban of their operations on some major highways in the state.

The speaker said that the restriction was not to deny them of their means of livelihood, but to ensure safety of lives in the metropolis.

“We are aware of the violence that trailed the restriction of your activities in some parts of the state.

“I want to commend you for staying calm and law abiding here in Agege.

“Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has no hatred for motorcycles and tricycles operators, but there is the need to protect the citizens.

“I want to implore your associations to identify some of the problems hindering your operations, identify alternative routes, map out those that are not motorable and tell us.

“In this way, the local government will come in to assist.

“This is not going to be our last meeting, because in our next meeting, I will invite the Police Area Commanders and the Divisional Police Officers (DPO) in this local government and the Commissioner of Police.

“I will also invite the State Commissioner for Transport to find a lasting solution to the issues of indiscriminate arrests in areas where the restriction is not applicable,” he said.

The speaker urged them to come up with positive ideas that would aid their smooth operation within the approved routes, adding that the government would not hesitate to support them.

Obasa noted that they were professionals and should behave as such by obeying the laws governing the state.

The speaker told them that the door of his office was wide open for deliberations and how they could be useful to themselves.