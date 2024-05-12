World Earth Day: Lagos single-use plastic, styrofoam ban needs more grassroots awareness

While the ban on styrofoam and single-use plastics (SUPs) is a positive step and is in its beginning phase, its effectiveness needs a boost. Upon entering a telecommunications centre to retrieve my line, I spotted a woman selling "abacha", an indigenous delicacy that many find rich and filling in a familiar blue styrofoam plate. This was despite the Lagos State government's ban on the use and distribution of styrofoam and other SUPs which came into full effect in February.

As we celebrate World Earth Day, it is rather imperative that the critical theme, Plastic Vs Planet, gives a kick to the sheer impact of plastic pollution on our environment, health, and generations to come. It is also imperative to call on the government to double down on the ban's implementation across the board. Lagos contends with the pervasive issue of plastic pollution. Nigeria generates up to 32 million tonnes of solid waste per year. Of that number, an estimated 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste is generated annually, 15 % of which is generated in Lagos alone.

The gravity of the situation is indisputable. The use of plastics for food and drinks has been shown to cause the leaching of harmful chemicals into edibles and down into the human body. Plastics are responsible for wide-ranging health impacts including cancers, lung disease, and birth defects across their entire life cycle.

Our reckless plastic use and consumption have driven the entire world to generate approximately 400 million tonnes of plastic waste each year, more than half of which unfortunately ends up in our natural environment or landfills. For wildlife such as fish, dolphins, seabirds, and seals it can be deadly: they can become entangled, or mistake plastic for food.

The Lagos ban, announced in January, initially sparked a wave of optimism. However, the long-term implementation of the ban at the macro level has been a thing of concern given Nigeria's poor track record of sustained implementation and maintenance culture.

My encounter at the market confirmed these worries. Some street food vendors, ostensibly unaware of the ban, continued using styrofoam containers. When the Lagos State government commenced the full enforcement of the ban in February, it directed the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) to clamp down on all the production companies and distribution outlets for styrofoams in the state to prevent further distribution.

The enforcement agencies were tasked to patrol markets, streets, and other key areas to identify and apprehend violators. This effort won't be effective if the ban is not implemented alongside cross-cutting awareness. In many areas of the city, food sellers are still using styrofoam, and residents of such areas may not even be aware of the ban. I wasn't expecting to find styrofoam being used in Alaba International Market, a suburb dubbed the hub of electronics in the country. It is not a rural area, but I did.

When Rwanda began enforcing its single-use plastic bags and bottles ban, it used various channels, such as community work, and media campaigns on television, radio, and print. Training, school environmental clubs, and environmental committees among others were also incorporated into the campaign. The campaigns were aimed at raising community awareness and behaviour change on the negative impacts plastic has on human health, and biodiversity, as well as community development.

Activities lined up during national environment weeks, media campaigns, community service days ("Umuganda"), and public events like "Beat Plastic Pollution Walks" kept the drive going. This multi-faceted approach ensured the ban wasn't just a top-down directive, but a collective effort embraced by Rwandans.

Lagos can learn from Rwanda on the use of education and awareness as key drivers of change. Empowering communities with knowledge about the environmental impact of plastics and providing them with practical solutions can inspire meaningful action at the grassroots level.

People need to know why the ban exists and this must be broken down so the average man can fully understand. Effectively deploying mainstream media, social media, and billboards can serve a multilevel purpose in terms of education and awareness.

Campaigns at the grassroots level should use local languages and culturally relevant messaging to effectively communicate the ban's objectives and the benefits of a plastic-free Lagos. Community engagement is paramount in achieving lasting change. Partnering with community leaders, religious organizations, and market associations can create a network of advocates who can ensure the ban's message reaches every corner of the city.

However, Rwanda has also had its share of challenges with the ban on SUPs. A 2023 research article published in Frontiers by Ogutu, Akor, et al, titled Implementing circular economy and sustainability policies in Rwanda: Experiences of Rwandan manufacturers with the plastic ban policy revealed that prominent manufacturers comprising producers and users of single-use plastics in Rwanda have faced internal and external challenges in complying with the plastic ban and circular economy-related policies.

The challenges range from limited capital to acquire new industrial technology, lack of expertise to develop circular business models, and lack of alternative packaging to plastics.

Hence, the Lagos State Government must ensure there is enough support for a transition to biodegradable materials including capacity development, adequate stakeholder consultation, and realistic alternative packaging solutions.

LAWMA said it will work with manufacturers to promote and subsidise the production of biodegradable alternatives and promote reusable options such as cloth bags, metal straws, reusable cutlery, and refillable water bottles. We can only hope for these to be properly done as the years unfold.

Ultimately, the Lagos single-use plastic and styrofoam ban can be a turning point in the fight against plastic pollution. By implementing a robust enforcement strategy, and gradual transition strategy, alongside effective grassroots awareness campaigns, Lagos can achieve a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Together, the government, communities, and businesses can work as a team to turn the Earth Day pledge of promoting widespread public awareness of the damage done by plastic to humans and animals to the public and investing in innovative technologies and materials to build a plastic-free country.

