Lagos Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) says it shut down 20 health facilities in the state in January for non-compliance with regulatory standards.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Abiola Idowu, disclosed this in a statement by the Lagos State Ministry of Health on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Idowu said the facilities were shut down after a recent enforcement exercise carried out by the agency.

She also warned that the state government would not tolerate any form of illegal practices, adding that “health security is an integral part of public security which is the primary duty of the government.”

She therefore, advised health facility operators in the state to abide strictly by HEFAMAA standards to avoid being sanctioned.

Idowu also called on members of the public to keep supporting and cooperating with the state government by reporting owners of illegal health facilities to relevant government agencies.

She said, “I advise Lagosians to be cautious and desist from patronising uncertified service providers and if you suspect a foul play or notice illegal operations in your community, do not hesitate to contact HEFAMAA for prompt action.”