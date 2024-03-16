Lagos school principal arrested for flogging, injuring female student

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the principal was picked up on Friday by the Igando Police Division for interrogation.

Hundeyin said that the Lagos State Ministry of Education had also intervened in the case, with a view to getting the principal investigated and prosecuted if found culpable.

A video had surfaced online showing a female student with marks on her body, allegedly resulting from flogging.

