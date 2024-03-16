ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos school principal arrested for flogging, injuring female student

News Agency Of Nigeria

A video had surfaced online showing a female student with marks on her body, allegedly resulting from flogging.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the principal was picked up on Friday by the Igando Police Division for interrogation.

Hundeyin said that the Lagos State Ministry of Education had also intervened in the case, with a view to getting the principal investigated and prosecuted if found culpable.

This prompted calls on the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Commissioner for Education, and Commissioner of Youth and Social Development to wade into the matter.

