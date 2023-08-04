Lagos police round up 39 suspects during 'Operation Flush.'

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who paraded the suspects before newsmen, said they were arrested after the launch of “Operation Flush” on July 27.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that operation flush was launched by CP Idowu Owohunwa to tackle pockets of crime that were resurfacing in parts of Lagos State.

The spokesperson said that the operation was also to support existing frameworks for battling violent crimes like robbery and cultism, amongst other vices.

“Before you today, we have a total of 39 suspects who have engaged in varying crimes including murder, armed robbery, stealing, cultism, vandalism etc.

“From all these cases which we successfully cracked, we recovered a total of six arms, 26 live ammunition, two expended ammunition, one battle axe, four vehicles, hard drugs, counterfeit currencies, wrist watches, phones, knives and aluminum rails.