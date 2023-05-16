The sports category has moved to a new website.

Lagos police justifies handcuffing Seun Kuti

Ima Elijah

A concerned citizen, through a Twitter post, questioned the necessity of handcuffing Kuti and also inquired about the reason for collecting his shoe.

Seun Kuti voluntarily surrendered himself to the authorities, after the IGP ordered his arrest [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]
Seun Kuti voluntarily surrendered himself to the authorities, after the IGP ordered his arrest [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

The arrest of Seun Kuti was ordered by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, following a viral video that showed the musician assaulting a police officer in uniform on the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

Despite the fact that Kuti voluntarily surrendered himself to the authorities, several Nigerians criticised the police for using handcuffs during his arrest.

In response, the Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, clarified that the handcuffing was part of standard procedure followed during detentions.

He further addressed the question, explaining that the collection of the shoe was not related to the handcuffing incident.

Kuti, who is presently in police custody, was taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) located in Panti, Lagos, for further investigation and potential prosecution.



