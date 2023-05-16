Lagos police justifies handcuffing Seun Kuti

The arrest of Seun Kuti was ordered by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, following a viral video that showed the musician assaulting a police officer in uniform on the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

Despite the fact that Kuti voluntarily surrendered himself to the authorities, several Nigerians criticised the police for using handcuffs during his arrest.

A concerned citizen, through a Twitter post, questioned the necessity of handcuffing Kuti and also inquired about the reason for collecting his shoe.

In response, the Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, clarified that the handcuffing was part of standard procedure followed during detentions.

He further addressed the question, explaining that the collection of the shoe was not related to the handcuffing incident.