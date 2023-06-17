ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Police arrest dismissed Corporal impersonating as Inspector

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hundeyin said preliminary investigation showed that the suspect had been using the uniforms since his dismissal from the police in 2017.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Recommended articles

Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday at Ikeja that police operatives arrested the suspect on June 4 at Gaskiya College Road Junction, Ijora-Badiya.

He said the 35-year-old suspect resident at Sango Ota in Ogun was arrested while riding an unregistered motorcycle.

He added that a police stop-and-search team accosted the suspect and interrogated him to establish why he was riding a motorcycle on a major road in spite of the order banning such activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The suspect identified himself as a Police Inspector and brought out a police identification card bearing his name and photograph and depicting him as an Inspector of Police.

“During investigation, police got a court order to search his home at Sango Ota and conducted the search on June 8.

“In the process, a pair of uniform with Sergeant rank, one operational jacket with inscription `SARS LAS SCORPION’, one pair of camouflage with Inspector rank and one jacket with `Special Forces’ inscription were recovered.

“Also recovered from the suspect were one police belt, a pair of police boots, one camouflage tee-shirt, one police beret with crest and one pair of unsewn blue uniform,’’ he said.

Hundeyin said preliminary investigation showed that the suspect had been using the uniforms since his dismissal from the police in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that investigation also showed that the suspect had been changing his rank anytime the police promoted his serving recruited mates.

Hundeyin also told NAN that the suspect would be arraigned upon completion of investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Police arrest dismissed Corporal impersonating as Inspector

Lagos Police arrest dismissed Corporal impersonating as Inspector

Traditional ruler berates Dokubo over oil theft allegation against military

Traditional ruler berates Dokubo over oil theft allegation against military

FG begins installation of solar power project in Makoko community

FG begins installation of solar power project in Makoko community

Immigration boss declares state of emergency over passport issues

Immigration boss declares state of emergency over passport issues

Unified exchange rate, independent power solve 45% our problems – Manufacturer

Unified exchange rate, independent power solve 45% our problems – Manufacturer

NMA decries shortage of doctors in Kogi, poor welfare package

NMA decries shortage of doctors in Kogi, poor welfare package

Bill Gates to meet Tinubu Monday; here's why he's visiting Nigeria

Bill Gates to meet Tinubu Monday; here's why he's visiting Nigeria

EFCC never invited me, Jonathan knocks Femi Kuti over fraud case claim

EFCC never invited me, Jonathan knocks Femi Kuti over fraud case claim

Obasanjo discloses what Boko Haram founders told him during a meeting

Obasanjo discloses what Boko Haram founders told him during a meeting

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership