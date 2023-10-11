Lagos Police arrest 3 suspected fraudsters who bait victims with dollars
Hundeyin added that the trio was arrested after an alarm was raised by people who recognised them that they had picked potential victims in their Toyota Camry car.
The police spokesman in Lagos State, Ben Hundeyin, stated on Wednesday that the three suspects – two men and a lady were arrested on the Lagos mainland after a similar arrest was made on Lagos Island on Tuesday.
He explained that the fraudsters would deliberately start an argument about dollars in the boot of the car, making unsuspecting passengers intervene and subsequently get defrauded.
Police also impounded their operational vehicle, he stated.
“The suspects will be arraigned at the conclusion of the investigation,’’ the police spokesman assured.
