Lagos LG reduces levies, working days to 3 times a week

Council Chairman, Chief Ganiyu Egunjobi, made this important announcement in a statement released on Tuesday, August 08, 2023. Chief Egunjobi emphasised the necessity of these measures due to the adverse impact of the withdrawal of subsidies by the Federal Government on the lives of the area's inhabitants.

"Our staff members are not immune to the prevailing economic difficulties stemming from the removal of oil subsidies by the government," said Chief Egunjobi. He added that while the decision to eliminate the subsidy regime had its merits, it had disproportionately favored a select few, neglecting vital sectors of the economy and the common citizen.

Acknowledging the unintended consequences this move had on both the staff and residents of Agege, Chief Egunjobi expressed the council's commitment to providing relief to these stakeholders during these trying times.

"At this juncture, the council under my leadership is resolute in providing some measure of solace to our staff, residents, and business operators," Chief Egunjobi stated firmly.

As part of the council's initiatives to provide relief, Chief Egunjobi outlined the reduction in various levies charged to residents and business operators within the locality. This measure is aimed at easing the financial burden on the community.

Chief Egunjobi also revealed that, with a view to reducing daily transportation expenses, the number of working days for council workers has been trimmed down to three, following a roster-based system. He underscored that this decision was prompted by the escalating costs of commuting, which had been exacerbated by the surging transportation fares.

The reduction in working days applies to all staff members, with the exception of those in the departments of Health and Environment, who will continue to follow the usual working schedule.

In a further effort to support the workforce, Chief Egunjobi directed the utilisation of the four free school shuttle buses – typically used to transport public school students – for the conveyance of workers until the students resume their studies.

