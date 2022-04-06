Lagos leading technology start-up hub in West Africa – Sanwo-Olu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mainone/MDXI, a subsidiary of Equinox Technology, is a cable and communication services company.

Sanwo-Olu alongside his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said his administration would continue to support and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

“Lagos is the heartbeat and commercial nerve centre of the country, therefore, we will continue to support investors, and create an enabling environment for their businesses to flourish.

“Lagos remains in the tech global market and in the map of the global space, as a destination of choice, where investors, tech experts see as a place to be.

“Therefore, for businesses to thrive with international and local businesses to do well, we need to deliberately listen to their needs, know how government can help in terms of policies to make them thrive.

“This investment is putting Lagos on a global market and likewise providing jobs for the teeming youths,” he said.

The governor noted that with job creation, knowledge and skills would be acquired by those employed in the facility and they would be trained so that they could compete with their counterparts at the global level.

Also speaking, Mrs Funke Opeke, the Managing Director of MainoneMDXI, said the facility is a hub of digital economy in West Africa.

According to Opeke, the MainoneMDXI landed its first Marine cable in Lagos and opened its first data centre also in Lagos and West Africa.

“The facility will further help in boosting development, especially in areas of data gathering and content creation.

“All telecommunications companies are connected to the facility and major institutions are providing critical services all over West Africa with this facility.

“With Equinox becoming our parent company, we are poised to make a lot more investment with other global cities in terms of data and expertise,” she said