Lagos lawmaker distributes back-to-school bags to 350 students.

Speaking at the event, held on Friday at the Lagos City College, Sabo, Shabi said that the school bags contained notebooks and stationeries which will encourage the students.

Recall that the Summer Coaching lessons, organized by Hon. Shabi and targeted at SSS 3 students, was held from Aug. 7 to Aug. 25 in four centres of education district 4 in the Mainland.

The four outstanding students; three female and a male who came out tops in the centres were further rewarded with ₦350,000.

The teachers were equally recognised and motivated by Shabi, financier of the programme, having imparted knowledge into the students for the period.

He said that the coaching classes, handled by competent teachers, have equipped the students with knowledge and confidence needed to improve in the new academic session which begins on September 4.

According to him, “I love education and want to see these my children excel, the classes offered the SSS 3 students in particular a valuable opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills.

“Recognising the challenges students face, particularly those preparing for the critical Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE), I just have to provide back-to-school bags because they are my children.

“I am an advocate of quality education, so I am happy doing this and this initiative serves as a reminder that small acts of kindness can have a profound and lasting impact on the students lives.

“This approach to educational support has come to set a commendable example for other community leaders and underscores the importance of investing in the future generation,” he added.

The LAHA member who extensively rewarded the best students in the four centres with tablets pledged to support the students who would perform credibly in their WAEC and JAMB with allowances in their tertiary institutions.

Earlier, Folasade Adefisayo, the immediate past Commissioner for Education in Lagos state, lauded the initiative and enjoined the students to put in best practices in their academics.

Adefisayo said it was fundamental that they perform credibly in their WAEC with credit in Mathematics and English subjects amongst other subjects being basic required for entry into tertiary institutions.

She said parents must collaborate with the government to guide students to academic excellence, provide reading materials and identify with them on school activities and communicate with teachers intermittently.

“I urge the students to be focused, studious and must not allow distraction in their academics, especially as they resume for the 2023/2024 academic session.

“Parents’ support too is very critical, as they must monitor their academic activities whenever they return from school and see where they’re lacking and offer assistance, probably with a lesson teacher,” Adefisayo added.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Balogun Moshopeoluwa, one of the outstanding students from Birrel Avenue Senior High School, thanked Hon. Shabi for the opportunity and gifts, saying she had a wonderful summer holiday.

Similarly, Ajayi Oluwatosin, Planning/Organising Officer of the event, said that the girls exhibited a high level of commitment in attendance and academic performances, while the males were more focused on skills.

According to him, the initiative was aimed to have students of the Mainland amongst candidates that would record impressive performances in the next WAEC, SSCE and JAMB examinations.

“We have College of Education, Polytechnic and University in the Mainland here and it is time we take our places by our students dominating and recording good performances."