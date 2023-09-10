Lagos lawmaker distributes back-to-school bags to 170 students

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Oyekan-Olumegbon said the school bags contained notebooks and stationeries.

According to her, the back-to-school outreach will help to reduce the financial burden on parents as the children resume school.

Oyekan-Olumegbon added that the gesture was also part of her commitment towards ensuring that the children, especially those from low-income families, had access to quality education and learning materials.

She admonished the students to focus more on their studies and shun defiant behaviours, adding that she would embark on visits to all the schools within the constituency.

She pledged her continuous support for her constituency and promised to embark on more community developmental projects.

“I have big shoes to fill in terms of what my predecessor has done for this constituency.

“However, I will not relent in my efforts; I will continue to toe the same line and do more for the elderly, youth, and children.

“We will initiate agricultural programmes and establish food banks to ensure easy access to food for the people,” she said.

The lawmaker also revealed that she was working towards establishing a tech hub with computers and internet facilities for youths.

In his remarks, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Sodiq, APC Chairman, Lagos Island Local Government area, urged the teachers to distribute the items to the students with fairness and not with sentiments.

Also, Alhaja Iyabosola Eletu, the APC Woman Leader in Lagos Island, lauded Oyekan-Olumegbon for making education one of her priorities in the constituency.