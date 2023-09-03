ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos lacks blood bank capacity for emergency response – NGO

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that TLF will also conduct a blood donation exercise on Sept. 4 at Ikeja.

Lagos lacks blood bank capacity for emergency response – NGO.
Lagos lacks blood bank capacity for emergency response – NGO.

Recommended articles

Oyedunle disclosed this on Saturday in Lagos on the sidelines of the TLF street walk and awareness campaign for September Day Blood Donation Drive for leukemia patients.

NAN reports that September World Leukaemia Day is a global campaign across the globe with Sept. 4 set aside for people to come together to help raise awareness on leukaemia.

Oyedunle said that the non-specific signs and symptoms of leukaemia were difficult to spot, adding that leukaemia accounted for more than 300,000 deaths globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed that judging from the emergency situations in Lagos, the state clearly lacks adequate capacity to cater for the need of patients in need of blood requiring interventions.

“We are calling for the support of well-meaning Nigerians: we need to support these voluntary blood donations to save the lives of leukemia patients.

“Incidentally, Lagos State lacks the capacity to cater for the blood needs of patients during emergency situations. That fact became apparent during the last accident that involved a BRT Bus and a train.

“Most of the patients involved in the accident could not access blood from the banks which increased the mortality from the accident. I think this is preventable.

“The accident involving another BRT bus where some of the victims were scampering for blood from one hospital to another is another instance. This type of information leaves our hearts bleeding,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyedunle also said that Lagos State with such a high population needed to sensitise the citizens more about blood donation to stock up the blood banks.

“There is more awareness to be created, especially for a state like Lagos State with such a high population. We need to be prepared for emergency situations.

“We have enough potential donors in Lagos State, but there is yet to be the adequate awareness. If we have the needed awareness, people will donate willingly.

“If Lagos State can get at least 10 per cent of its citizens to donate blood, we might have gained much ground and have, if not enough, gone more than half way.

“TLF is creating awareness and educating people on the need for voluntary blood donations; we want to continue to tell people its importance,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A participant, Miss Rosemary Eyo, told NAN that she was excited to be part of the life-saving activities which were part of the sensitisation.

“I am glad to be part of this because it is a life saving exercise which every well-meaning Nigerian should be interested in.

“I got to know about this programme after watching the founder, Mrs Modupe Bamidele, on a live programme and I am determined to be part of it.

“I will want more Nigerians to be part of this initiative to donate more blood to the blood banks,” she said.

Another participant, Adetimilehin Ayinde, commended the founder of TLF for the selfless service of saving lives, especially leukemia patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we have here is great; voluntary blood donation is a good initiative I am glad to be part of.”

NAN reports that TLF will also conduct a blood donation exercise on Sept. 4 at Ikeja.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shaibu sent packing from Edo Government House amid rift with Obaseki

Shaibu sent packing from Edo Government House amid rift with Obaseki

I acquired private jets because God has blessed me richly - Bishop Oyedepo

I acquired private jets because God has blessed me richly - Bishop Oyedepo

Tinubu recalls all Nigerian ambassadors, spares UN permanent reps

Tinubu recalls all Nigerian ambassadors, spares UN permanent reps

Matawalle lauds Navy for acquiring new platforms

Matawalle lauds Navy for acquiring new platforms

Gov Sani flags off construction of 3 rural roads in Southern Kaduna

Gov Sani flags off construction of 3 rural roads in Southern Kaduna

Disco laments revenue loss due to outage in Anambra

Disco laments revenue loss due to outage in Anambra

Late MKO Abiola deserves more from Nigerian sports community - Ikhana

Late MKO Abiola deserves more from Nigerian sports community - Ikhana

FG trains 282 children on emerging technologies to deepen digital inclusion

FG trains 282 children on emerging technologies to deepen digital inclusion

Lagos lacks blood bank capacity for emergency response – NGO

Lagos lacks blood bank capacity for emergency response – NGO

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

Why NBA invited Portable to perform at corporate event

Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Enoh during his inspection tour of National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. [NAN]

Why I relocated my office to MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja – Minister

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency