Lagos govt intercepts truckload of banned styrofoam packs worth over ₦2m

The Public Relations Officer, LAGESC, Ajayi Lukman, confirmed this on Friday in a statement.

He said the Mercedes-Benz 814 truck, with Reg. No. AJK 140 LG, loaded with Styrofoam valued at about ₦2.0 million, belonged to a Cameroonian national.

The spokesperson said that the owner claimed the truck was carrying the goods through Akwa-Ibom for sales in the Central African country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lukman said that Styrofoam was still banned in Lagos State, stressing that wherever it was found in the state, the agency’s operatives would seize it as it posed an environmental hazard.

He said that the Corps Marshal, Maj. Olaniyi Cole (rtd), was sad to find out that some people still made use of the prohibited item in Lagos State after the ban.