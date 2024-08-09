ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt intercepts truckload of banned styrofoam packs worth over ₦2m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesperson said that the owner claimed the truck was carrying the goods through Akwa-Ibom for sales in the Central African country.

Lagos govt intercepts truckload of banned styrofoam packs worth over ₦2m [X:@LAGESCOfficial]
Lagos govt intercepts truckload of banned styrofoam packs worth over ₦2m [X:@LAGESCOfficial]

Recommended articles

The Public Relations Officer, LAGESC, Ajayi Lukman, confirmed this on Friday in a statement.

He said the Mercedes-Benz 814 truck, with Reg. No. AJK 140 LG, loaded with Styrofoam valued at about ₦2.0 million, belonged to a Cameroonian national.

The spokesperson said that the owner claimed the truck was carrying the goods through Akwa-Ibom for sales in the Central African country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lukman said that Styrofoam was still banned in Lagos State, stressing that wherever it was found in the state, the agency’s operatives would seize it as it posed an environmental hazard.

He said that the Corps Marshal, Maj. Olaniyi Cole (rtd), was sad to find out that some people still made use of the prohibited item in Lagos State after the ban.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, in January 2024, announced a total ban on the use and distribution of Styrofoam and other single-use plastics across the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s wife pledges to empower 37,000 petty traders across Nigeria

Tinubu’s wife pledges to empower 37,000 petty traders across Nigeria

Jonathan calls for more investment in digital infrastructure to enhance learning

Jonathan calls for more investment in digital infrastructure to enhance learning

Economic growth, not new constitution, my topmost priority - Tinubu

Economic growth, not new constitution, my topmost priority - Tinubu

Jigawa university develops software for diabetes, breast cancer detection

Jigawa university develops software for diabetes, breast cancer detection

MTN Nigeria bids COO Jaber farewell after 29 years’ service

MTN Nigeria bids COO Jaber farewell after 29 years’ service

Lagos govt intercepts truckload of banned styrofoam packs worth over ₦2m

Lagos govt intercepts truckload of banned styrofoam packs worth over ₦2m

Nigeria needs referendum to avoid repeat of Yugoslavia - Anyaoku tells Tinubu

Nigeria needs referendum to avoid repeat of Yugoslavia - Anyaoku tells Tinubu

PDP appoints ex-Osun Governor to lead national reconciliation committee

PDP appoints ex-Osun Governor to lead national reconciliation committee

It's been challenging for me - Tinubu calls for Niger, others’ return to ECOWAS

It's been challenging for me - Tinubu calls for Niger, others’ return to ECOWAS

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A mother breastfeeding her child [YES! Magazine]

UNICEF, Niger mobilise 1,800 women for world record in exclusive breastfeeding

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State [Twitter:@KBStGovt]

We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

APC diaspora chieftain urges lawmakers, governors to dialogue with protesters [NAN]

APC diaspora chieftain urges lawmakers, governors to dialogue with protesters

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs