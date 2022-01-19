Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is safe - Police assure travellers, residents

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that armed bandits had reportedly struck on two separate occasions at Onigari and Ogunmakin areas on the Ibadan end of the Lagos – Ibadan expressway, killing some commuters and abducting yet to be ascertained number of persons.

Onadeko, who led a team of senior police officers, said that her visit to the scene of one the reported incidents was to carry out a routine check in order to initiate measures to forestall a recurrence.

She said that the routine check became imperative following the alleged kidnap at Ogunmakin and Onigaari areas on Lagos-Ibadan Ibadan expressway.

The CP further said that the visit and routine checks was initiated jointly with the Police Command in Ogun to ensure that the road was visible and safe for motorists and other road users.

Onadeko said that investigation was ongoing into the recent kidnappings in the areas, which now has been fortified with the heavy security presence.

She said the presence of the security men in the areas would help in maintaining peace and order as well as go a long way at tackling the menace

The commissioner stated further that the command would do all within its capacity to ensure that the people of Oyo state sleep with their eyes closed.

Onadeko appealed to members of the public to stop speculating unconfirmed stories that could deter the genuine movement of people and cause unnecessary panic or unrest in the society.