Lagos govt warns fuel stations against extortion from PoS transactions

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government warned business owners and operators of filling stations, including attendants, to desist from charging extra cost on payment made through the PoS.

An illustrative photo of a fuel attendant.
An illustrative photo of a fuel attendant.

Afolabi Solebo, the General Manager, Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), gave the warning in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Solebo warned fuel attendants and business owners to desist from all forms of extra charges arising from the use of Point of Sale (PoS) machines for transactions.

He said the warning became imperative due to several complaints received from consumers about illegal charges by some business outlets, especially filling stations.

Soleno noted with dismay the sad occurrence where consumers were charged extra cost for payment made through PoS machines for the purchase of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), by operators of some filling stations in Lagos State and some owners of Small and Medium Enterprises.

He also warned business owners and operators of filling stations, including attendants, to desist from charging extra cost on payment made through the PoS.

According to him, such charges violate consumer rights and constitute unfair trade practices.

”The agency is concerned with the rising consumer feedback by motorist and consumers of PMS product particularly.

”We will continue to monitor this sensitive and evolving situation and remain committed to the protection of consumers in Lagos State,” Solena said.

He, therefore, urged motorists and consumers to report to the agency or visit LASCOPA annex offices closest to them, any filling station or operator that contravened the rights of consumers.

Solebo assured that such violators would be dealt with accordingly.

News Agency Of Nigeria

