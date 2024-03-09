ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos govt to set up IVF, endometriosis centres

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abayomi invited citizens to share their ideas on how the government could better serve women and girls in the state and tailor healthcare services to meet their specific needs.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi [LASG]
The Lagos State Government says it will set up an In-vitro Fertilisation (IVF) Assisted Reproductive Therapy Programme and Endometriosis Centre at the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known in a celebratory message posted on his official X account in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

Abayomi noted that it was part of the state government’s efforts to prioritise women’s health.

According to NHS.UK, In vitro Fertilisation (IVF) is one of several techniques available to help people with fertility problems have a baby.

During IVF, an egg is removed from the woman’s ovaries and fertilised with sperm in a laboratory. The fertilised egg, called an embryo, is then returned to the woman’s womb to grow and develop.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Endometriosis is a chronic disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

It is associated with severe, life-impacting pain during periods, sexual intercourse, bowel movements and/or urination, chronic pelvic pain, abdominal bloating, nausea, fatigue, and sometimes depression, anxiety, and infertility.

Endometriosis affects roughly 10 per cent (190 million) of reproductive-age women and girls globally; there is currently no known cure and treatment is usually aimed at controlling symptoms.

Abayomi noted that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is a “He for She” governor evident through several initiatives in women’s health and significant representation of women in his current cabinet and state agencies.

He emphasised that the state has made significant investments in establishing 10 Mother and Child Centres across Lagos, ensuring that mothers and children have access to high-quality and affordable healthcare services.

The commissioner said that the Wife of the State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, showed her dedication to women's and girls’ well-being through the Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health Week (MNCH+A).

Abayomi noted that the initiative, supported by the state ministry of health focused on promoting the health and wellness of mothers, expectant mothers, newborn babies, and children up to the age of five.

“Despite the economic challenges facing Nigeria, Lagos state is making plans to implement palliative measures that include providing free antenatal care for women.

“Pregnant women are being enrolled in the Ilera-Eko Health Insurance Scheme, offering comprehensive care packages to eliminate out-of-pocket expenses for antenatal services.

“At Lagos State Ministry of health, we continually review and enhance healthcare solutions tailored to women’s needs,” he said.

Abayomi invited citizens to share their ideas on how the government could better serve women and girls in the state and tailor healthcare services to meet their specific needs.

