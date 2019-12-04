Speaking at the commencement of the rehabilitation and upgrading of the road in Itamaga/Ewu-Elepe town, Sanwo-Olu assured residents that the project was the beginning of better and greater things to happen in the state.

According to him, his administration and the contractor handling the project, Messrs Arab Contractors, are committed to ensuring its completion within a period of 18 months.

He urged the contractors to handle the construction with utmost professionalism so as to ensure a commendable work.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, said that the six kilometres, single carriageway would be rehabilitated and upgraded into a dual carriageway.

Adeyoye said that this would improve road connectivity, traffic flow, safety of lives and property, reduce travel time, enhance Intermodal Transportation Services and eliminate perennial flooding, among other benefits.

She said the road was constructed as a rural road about three decades ago, adding that the largely unoccupied parcel of land allowed for large volume of storm water to percolate into the ground.

”Today, the roads have been de-watered and graded to make it motorable and the people will attest to the fact that the very high cost of transportation and man-hour lost have reduced tremendously.

”The present deplorable road, which we are now rehabilitating and upgrading, is a single carriageway of about 11.90km long with an average width of 7.5m.

”It is important at this juncture to appeal to our people to cooperate with the contractors working on this project.

“There will surely be inconveniences that you will have to cope with while the project goes on, but the end will justify that the pain was worthwhile.

”On our part, we shall ensure that traffic management and dust control strategies are put in place to reduce inconveniences.

”I charge residents and members of various Community Development Associations CDAs, Community Development Councils (CDC) and other stakeholders to ensure maximum cooperation in the interest of all,” Adeyoye said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanwo-Olu also inspected the Igbogbo-Bola Tinubu-Igbe-Ilara Road, Agric-Ishawo-Konu-Arepo extension to link the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.